Toronto Blue Jays fans can win a one-month stay at the Rogers Centre this summer

Budweiser Canada is celebrating the Blue Jays' first return home for a full season in more than two years by giving baseball fans the chance to stay an entire month at the Toronto stadium, thanks to the Budweiser Home of Homers contest. 

Just one lucky fan and their closest bud will be given the keys to the fully decked-out suite at the Rogers Centre Marriott for a 34-night stay from May 16 to June 19. 

Apply now to win a one-month stay at the Rogers Centre Marriott. Photo courtesy of Budweiser Canada. 

Complete with upscale interiors, baseball memorabilia, a fridge stocked full of Budweiser and the best view of the ball field in the city, it's hands down the ultimate spot for baseball buffs to enjoy the season.

Besides the room that will afford an epic view of every home game during your stay, there's an additional city-view room for the contest winner's guest of choice.  

The suite comes with one of the best baseball views in the city. Photo courtesy of Budweiser Canada. 

Baseball fans from across Canada can apply online now until April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST for a chance to stay at the Budweiser Home of Homers this upcoming season. 

Lead photo by

Budweiser Canada

