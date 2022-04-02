Sponsored
2 Chicora Ave Toronto

This $2.6 million Toronto multiplex is the perfect investment property

When it comes to investing in a property in the real estate market there are many factors to consider such as location, price, expected revenue, the building condition, and the list goes on. 

For 2 Chicora Avenue, it ticks all the boxes. 

Listed for $2,599,000, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom semi-detached multiplex property is a gem of a find in Annex/Yorkville. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The living room of the main floor unit. 

"These types of properties don’t come around every day. Multiplexes are truly underrated next to single-family home," explains Leonard Fridman, a real estate broker specializing in urban multi-unit residential investment properties.

“Living in a multiplex frees you up financially,” says Fridman, who has over 28 years experience selling multiplexes. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The bedroom of the second floor unit. 

"Multiplexes may not seem as popular as Toronto’s single-family homes but they are some of the best properties to live and invest in. A multi-unit property, whether it has three units or eight units, gives the owner more control over the maintenance of each unit and the overall property."

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

One of the kitchens. 

This home has four units, three of which are one-bedroom units while the lower unit is a bachelor apartment. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The amount of plants in this photo shows just how much light this home gets. 

Each unit is spacious with a good layout, hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and large windows for lots of natural light. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The bedroom on the main floor unit. 

There are even some charming period details like stained glass windows and the original fireplaces.

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom with an original fireplace. 

If all the units are rented out at market rent, the home could pull in an annual gross income of more than $100,000.

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The front patio. 

The home also has several outdoor spaces including a private side yard and two large private decks.

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The home is a corner unit. 

Not to mention there are four parking spots, which is a luxury for a downtown location just steps from Yorkville and Avenue Rd. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The kitchen of the second floor unit. 

And unlike many multiplexes that come on the market, this one has been well-maintained. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

One of the decks. 

There have been plenty of upgrades and updates throughout the year including the roof being redone in 2020, repaving the driveway in 2014, common areas renovated in 2013 and decks rebuilt in 2015.  

2 chicora ave

The Gelato Shop in Yorkville. Image via Ryan.

But perhaps the biggest selling point of this multiplex is the location.

2 Chicora Ave Toronto

The third floor unit's bedroom. 

Location wise, this home is unbeatable. It's right in the heart of the Annex, so it's close to Yorkville, downtown, public transportation and of course University of Toronto.

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The latter being a big selling point if you plan on renting out the units to students. 

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The main floor unit has an in-unit washer and dryer. There is also communal laundry in the basement. 

"2 Chicora Avenue is the perfect example of the kind of property everyone in Toronto should aspire to buy," said Fridman.

2 Chicora Ave. Toronto

The basement unit. 

"Whether you want to use it fully tenanted as an income property or subsidize your mortgage while living in one unit and renting out the rest, it has the potential to change your life."

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

