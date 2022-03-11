You can take a themed virtual cooking class led by a Toronto-based culinary expert

A Toronto-based food and travel blog is offering virtual cooking classes, covering culinary themes and special celebrations like Mother’s Day and the Academy Awards.

Over the last decade, Dobbernationloves has written about all things food tourism, both locally and globally.

This is thanks to the founder, well-known travel journalist Andrew John Virtue Dobson. He has spent over 15 years documenting his food-focussed globetrotting adventures.

Now, his publication is expanding to offer virtual cooking classes for groups twice a month on Sunday afternoons from 3-5pm EST.

Tune in over Zoom and sip on a cocktail while you follow along with each classes' curated food theme.

Dietary restrictions are taken into consideration with upcoming classes, like gluten-free Vietnamese Cooking and meat-free options with their Vegetarian Summer Entertaining class.

For chocolate and cheese lovers, this weekend Dobbernationloves is hosting an upcoming Swiss Decadence Comfort Food class on March 13.

Enjoy a Negroni while you chef it up and make a Alplermagronen Swiss Mac & Cheese with Fried Onions, Bacon and Apple Sauce.

It'll feel like you're attending one big kitchen party, as Dobson's classes can also help you prep for events like Mother's Day and Oscar parties.

Upgrade your cooking skills making gourmet appetizers that will be ready just in time for your guests to watch the red carpet on Academy Awards night.

If you're looking for something memorable to do for Mom this year, join Dobson and his own mother in a class on May 8 and cook an Italian feast to show your appreciation.

Tickets for each class run at $39.99. You'll get a full rundown on all the ingredients and advance prep needed.

Whether you're getting some cheffing skills in shape or wanting to join as a fellow food lover, book your next class through Dobbernation's event page.