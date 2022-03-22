Fund a dream home renovation or repair project with a home equity loan

Funding your next home renovation or repair project might be easier than you think.

Homeowners looking to make an investment in their property, to increase its value, or to finally turn it into their dream home, can get funds for an upgrade quickly by leveraging the equity they’ve built in their home.

Alpine Credits, Canada’s leading home equity lender for more than 50 years, offers an alternative to the big banks, who typically have more stringent criteria for borrowers.

Whether it’s for a much-needed repair or dream renovation, home projects such as kitchen makeovers, bathroom remodelling, new flooring, and electrical or plumbing can be accelerated with the help of a home equity loan.

Home upgrades are an excellent way to add value to a property — and with housing prices skyrocketing — it’s often more practical than buying a new place.

"For homeowners that don't wish to sell their properties but still want to capitalize on this opportunity, using home equity financing is a great option to consider," a blog from Alpine Credits notes.

If you own your home and need a loan, we can help. Visit https://t.co/F7mutMoFKB or call 1-800-587-2161 today. https://t.co/F7mutMoFKB — Alpine Credits (@alpinecredit) March 5, 2019

Many people avoid renovating their homes because they're worried they won't qualify for a home improvement loan. But Alpine Credits specializes in approving home renovation loans quickly and easily.

Borrowing from a credit card could prove costly if left unpaid after a few weeks, whereas a home equity loan has lower interest rates and one to five years to pay back.

Unlike the big banks with stringent lending criteria, Alpine Credits offers a quick and easy solution. Alpine Credits helps homeowners get approved regardless of their credit history, age or income. In most cases, it takes less than 24 hours from application to approval.

Once approved the funds go directly into your bank account, and you can finally get started on making your DIY dreams a reality.

For more information on home renovation loans, and to apply, visit Alpine Credits.