Chapman's Ice Cream has 10 new flavours based on thousands of email requests

One of Canada's oldest ice cream manufacturers will be launching a bunch of new flavours this year, including four products that are lactose-free without added sugar.

Chapman's Ice Cream has come up with 10 new flavours inspired by the thousands of message and email requests they get from customers.

The company is well-known for their selection of ice creams that consider those with a variety of dietary restrictions, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The No Sugar Added and Lactose Free line is intended to expand on more inclusionary flavours, offering ice cream like Coffee and Chocolate.

Another new flavour for lactose intolerant ice cream lovers is the Vanilla with a Chocolatey Coating Ice Cream Bar. Made with no added sugar, it also works for anyone who has to cut back on the sweet stuff.

Peanut and nut free products, such as Cherry Peach Passion Sorbet, are produced in a separate allergen free facility, something rarely seen with other ice-cream makers.

For those who are lucky enough to indulge in any kind of ice cream under the sun, Chapman's has brought in a few new and Canadian-themed flavours to add to their growing collection.

Check out the Canadian Peaches and Cream Frozen Yogurt and the Maple Crunch, both are made with ingredients sourced right here in the Great North.

Chapman's focuses on making the rest of their ice creams the same way, from delicious options like Cotton Candy Checkerboard to Coffee Chip.

Don't worry about roaming your grocery store to find these new flavours, Chapman's gives you the option to search for them online, according to whatever store is serving them, closest to you.

As we approach summer's starting line, consider kickstarting the warm weather by trying out some fun new flavours everyone can get excited about.