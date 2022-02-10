House of Cannabis is delivering $1 joints to anywhere in the Greater Toronto Area

Ontario's first licensed delivery service is offering to deliver $1 joints directly to your house, no matter where you live in the GTA.

House of Cannabis is expanding their delivery reach by providing service to towns without any cannabis stores which include major cities with nearly 1 million residents like Mississauga.

Benjamin Tran, who owns the House of Cannabis and grew up in Markham and Richmond Hill, says he's trying to focus delivery efforts on cities and towns that have no physical cannabis stores.

House of Cannabis currently has stores in Toronto, Barrie and Keswick.

Although Barrie and Keswick already have House of Cannabis locations, someone who doesn't drive or has to rely on commutes via public transit, can skip the cold and have it show up at their home instead.

Suburbs and small towns are still dominated by illicit operations which sell unlicensed and untested products and give unsubstantiated claims of ultra high THC content despite evidence that their promise of 100MG edibles are widely inflated.

Tran says he wants to go above and beyond the sea of other pot stores in Toronto by rejecting the norm of only delivering product within a 5-10 kilometre radius from shop locations.

In doing so, he hopes to start changing the often negative social stigma that surrounds cannabis in places where shops don't seem to thrive the same way they do in the city.

On top of that, if you're living in any the GTA, you can get free delivery when you spend $30 through the House of Cannabis website.

If you order by 5 p.m., you'll also be guranteed same day-delivery, reassured that you'll get your product promptly to your doorstep.

As for the deal on joints, the $1 promotion will run from Feb. 10 to 14.

Although you probably won't be spending $50 in joints, it's still a good chance to stock up on other products for the rest of the winter.

You won't want to miss out on a chance to get to get quality cannabis delivered to your door, while supporting local.