Harvey's is helping you support the future of women's hockey in Canada

You can donate to fund youth girls hockey teams across the country when you order through the Harvey's app, and also have a chance of winning limited edition merch, too.

The legacy Canadian brand is big on hockey, they're an official sponsor for Team Montreal, as part of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).

"Harvey's is working to build a stronger community of young women in hockey and that makes me proud to put on the Team Harvey's jersey", says ice hockey forward, Ann-Sophie Bettez.

Harvey's promotes visibility of women in hockey, both on and off the ice. This is why they're undertaking a new partnership with Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser to sponsor her world female hockey festival for 2022-2023.

WickFest is a hockey tournament that provides opportunities for girls and women to work with world-renowned coaches and athletes from around the world.

Through workshops and clinics, players will learn skill development, gain team-building skills and come out with confident mindsets while working alongside role models in their sport.

Harvey's sponsorship will help pay for several youth girls hockey teams to attend WickFest over the next two years.

"Harveys' partnership empowers WickFest to empower young women and give them tools that will not only serve them in the game of hockey, but in academics, in social situations, in their careers, their

communities and in their lives," said Wickenheiser.

A portion of proceeds from all orders placed on the Harvey's app will be donated to help support more teams going to WickFest.

The campaign will run until March 7, and as an added bonus anyone who places an order via the Harvey's app will automatically be entered to win limited edition Verbero x Hayley Wickenheiser hockey sticks and PWHPA x Harvey's merch.

"Together we can create programming, accessible to as many girls as

possible," says Wickenheiser. "To be not just stronger hockey players, but stronger people," she adds.

Read full rules and regulations for more info.