You can now get customizable plant-based cinnamon rolls in Toronto

Have you ever wanted to customize your own cinnamon roll?

Now you're in luck thanks to a Toronto bakery that gives you the freedom to mix and match between icing and toppings to create your own one-of-a-kind roll.

Cinnaholic is also one of the first places in the city to offer fully plant-based, made from scratch, cholesterol-free cinnamon rolls.

With over 20 unique frosting flavours, fresh and decadent toppings, you can make crazy combinations like cake batter frosting with chocolate chip cookie bites and pretzels.

Can't decide what to get? There are also pre-made combos, such as The Waggle Roll.

The Waggle Roll includes cream cheese frosting, topped with a cookie dough scoop. It's then divided in three so it looks like a dog's paw. There's also Oreo cookie in the middle.

For every purchase of a Waggle Roll, 20 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Toronto Humane Society.

For the new year, Cinnaholic also has two new feature rolls, including the Shake, Rattle and Roll which comes with peanut butter frosting, peanut butter cups, fresh bananas and pretzels.

Or opt for a more fruitier option with the Very Berry, covered with creme brulee frosting, blueberries, strawberries and raspberry jam.

Both flavours are available until March 21st.

Cinnaholic also does catering for birthdays and other at-home gatherings. Their catering program offers different various signature rolls, including mini-ones that are easy to eat at events. They also offer different size cakes (cinnacakes and wreath cakes).

Brownie shots, cookie dough shots and other items are available too.

Learn more about Cinnaholic and all the combinations you can order via their Instagram.