Country estate in southern Ontario offers a perfect escape from busy life in Toronto

An opportunity for private escape comes with a country estate listed for sale in southern Ontario.

For those looking to escape Toronto for a quiet property, this could be the place.

The home in St. Thomas, Ontario is set on 100 acres of breathtaking land with lush forests, winding groomed trails and a sparkling creek, according to the listing from Avis Team Real Estate sales representative Deborah Cooper.

The home at 44293 Ferguson Line sits on 100 acres.

The gated property is privately accessed down a long driveway through the tree canopy. A beautifully manicured garden adorns the front of the French chateau-style home.

The country estate has a classic center hall plan with breathtaking views all year round.

The four-bedroom home has classic touches.

The nearly 5,000 square foot home has large principal rooms with high-quality finishes.

The living room comes with huge windows.

The living room comes with large picture windows to see the sweeping grounds, and a fireplace for cozy nights in.

The kitchen was recently updated with new appliances.

The bright kitchen was recently completely updated with new appliances.

The breakfast area has large windows with views of the beautiful grounds.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and a bathroom features a double sink and soaker tub.

Downstairs you will find a private movie theatre, gym and space for recreation.

Downstairs is set up as a home theatre.

There is also plenty of space for entertaining on the extensive grounds, which must be seen to be appreciated, according to Avis Team Real Estate.

A barn could be a great spot to host weddings or parties.

The adjacent barn is the entertainment hub of the property, making this place ideal for hosting weddings, a bed and breakfast or to use as your private escape.

The setting makes this place a tranquil escape.

There is even a golf driving range on the property. For the car enthusiast, this home boasts a three-car garage.

Golfers will have a spot to practice.

The location is ideal —secluded lifestyle but just minutes away from quaint towns, lakeside communities, number one rated golf courses and 15 minutes to London.

Those working from home can ditch the commute and enjoy a serene space that a whole family can enjoy.

