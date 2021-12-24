Toronto-based cannabis company is bringing a brand new type of edible to the city

A new type of edible is now available in Toronto thanks to a local cannabis company who's revolutionizing the industry.

The Spinach cannabis introduces SPINACH FEELZ, a one-of-a-kind brand featuring products cultivated with rare cannabinoids that offer a different kind of high.

In case you didn't know, cannabinoids are chemical compounds that naturally formulated inside of the plants, one of the most well-known of these would be THC.

The SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 gummy is the only edible in Canada to prominently feature a unique cannabinoid called CBG in combination with THC.

CBG, otherwise known as cannabigerol is said to offer a happy and relaxed high, compared to products that are THC dominant.

After eating the Chill Bliss gummy, you're likely to have a chilled out experience, thanks to the perfect ratio of THC and CBG in the gummy.

This exceptional gummy comes in Pineapple Starfruit dual flavour, that's both sweet and delicious.

Resembling the taste of real candy, you won't have to worry about wincing at an edible that tastes like a mouthful of hash.

Along with the Chill Bliss gummy, the Spinach team is working to bring more products that will harness the power of other rare cannabinoids.

There's a general perception that consuming edibles can sometimes lead to unpleasant experiences but thanks to the special blend of classic THC, rare and elusive CBG, and tropical flavours, you should be feeling good vibes.

Each SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss gummy includes 5 milligrams of THC and 2.5 milligrams of CBG, with two edibles inside each package.