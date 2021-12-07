You can now get free grocery delivery in Toronto in 30 minutes or less

Goodfood offers a free grocery delivery service within 30 minutes making it easier and faster than ever for those in Toronto to get groceries over and done with.

The leading online grocery company in Canada started as a meal kit subscription service before starting to also address the ever-increasing demand for fast and quality grocery options for Canadians.

An expansive selection of grocery items was added to their offerings, with the 30-minute or less delivery now also available in Toronto and Montreal only.

Goodfood lets anyone in these two major Canadian cities save time while still providing exclusive, unique grocery items with a lineup that includes private labels and farm-fresh ingredients.

High-quality meats, seafood, cheeses, veggies, sauces, spreads, desserts, and cooking and baking items are available for speedy delivery alongside their well-known, restaurant-quality meal kits and ready-to-eat options.

There's also currently a holiday market where you can find advent calendars, hot cocoas, flavoured chocolate bombs, candy canes and assorted biscottis to enjoy during the holiday season.