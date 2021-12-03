This tech-powered cannabis store now has locations all over Toronto

Fire & Flower is a leading technology-powered cannabis brand with 100 stores across Canada, and a dozen locations in Toronto.

The brand exploded across Western Canada after opening its first Edmonton store in 2017, with several retail locations in Toronto now to be found downtown and in North York, Scarborough and Etobicoke.

Locations have also undergone a store redesign that was tested out with consumers who loved the look and feel. Every store features custom cannabis wallpaper designed by Candice Kaye Design and storefronts by Coolab.

Every Toronto location also includes the street name of the store on the wall as a nod to the neighbourhood it resides in.

The merchandising in the store makes it easy to shop for seasoned smokers and new cannabis consumers alike with flower, edibles, oils and drinks all laid out in display cases. In-the-know cannistas (their term for budtenders) are also always on the floor to answer questions.

​​The company's digital platform, Hifyre, is even able to suggest cannabis products in the store to a consumer based on their past purchases and recommend personalized offers based on consumer insights.

They also offer deals and price match guarantees on any products in-store. Screens rotate through the current top-sellers and highlight daily sales, as well as personalized deals for members of Spark Perks, their version of a loyalty program.

The membership is free to sign up and gets customers 20 per cent off their next order. Plus, free same-day delivery and easy curbside pickup, and early notification of upcoming sales, restocks and new product announcements.

Fire & Flower is taking donations in-store to support Second Harvest, the largest food rescue charity in Canada, from now until Jan. 4, 2022, and will be matching donations up to $10k. Enter the code BLOGTO15 for 15 per cent off at all Fire & Flower owned stores including Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Hotbox and Happy Dayz for seven days.