Toronto is getting a new social wellness club with personalized prescription fitness plans for all members

Toronto is getting a brand new social wellness club with a guided, hybrid training experience, that's customizable to every single member.

In less than a month, Altea Active will be opening a flagship location in Liberty Village, stacked with fitness, social and wellness amenities.

Altea plans to make it easier for members to reach their fitness goals by offering hybrid training programming, accessible both inside and outside of the club.

To help with this, Altea has partnered with LF3, a Canadian-based lifestyle fitness group that provides interactive online, and on-demand workouts to help keep members on track their workouts and progress, no matter where they're located.

There are three ways members can experience LF3.

Real-time interactive online coaching

LF3 LIVE is real-time interactive coaching in a virtual setting. Members sign up for classes and tune in live online at that specific time. Cameras are turned on. They can see the trainer and the trainer can see them. Members are coached live on their form and technique, motivated and encouraged, just like if they were in the gym.

Workouts on demand

The second option is LF3 GO, where workouts are available for members to access any place and on their own time. They can replay the classes indicated in their prescription fitness plan, or any other workouts they feel like doing.

In-person training

LF3 In-Studio will be available to Altea Diamond members once their facilities in Toronto open in January. It’s small group training with sessions led by professional personal trainers. Each LF3 class incorporates a mixture of cardiovascular and resistance training that is never repeated twice.

“During COVID, it became apparent that the majority of fitness operators only had a one dimensional digital solution for their members to train at home,” says Mike Nolan, co-founder and VP of Operations at Altea Active.

“It was missing the interactive component needed to keep people engaged with live feedback, form correction, and technique adjustment as well as the continuity for that same method to also be available in-club and in-person," said Nolan.

Anyone who pre-registers for Altea's club membership can start training right away with Altea+ powered by LF3, which includes access to LF3 LIVE and LF3 GO online workouts. Once the gym opens, members can tap into the full hybrid training experience by working out in studio as well.

LF3 Rx is the personalized prescription fitness plan available to every member regardless of their membership tier. By indicating their ability level and goals they're working towards, LF3 Rx will tell the member which workouts to do on which days to get the results they’re looking for.

Members won't have to worry about not knowing what to do in the gym, or confusion about how to use gym equipment. LF3’s hybrid training program will take out all the guesswork.