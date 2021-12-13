Sky-high condo at Toronto's most luxurious hotel is for sale for $2.45 million

A luxury condo for sale in Toronto comes with some conversation piece décor and a cozy fireplace.

The suite is in the 30-floor, upscale Ritz-Carlton Residences in the heart of the city at 183 Wellington Street. The suite, 2903, is perched high above the city, offering spectacular skyline views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, listed for $2.45 million, boasts 10 foot high ceilings and hardwood floors.

The living room features a panel of windows with views of the bustling downtown core. There is a stone gas fireplace to cozy up next to and a "Chapter Wall" wallpapering from book pages, which "create an excellent conversation piece in this beautifully refined suite," says realtor Tammy Phinney of the Phinney Team.

If you are a cook, the gourmet kitchen is set up with a top-of-the-line appliances such as a Sub-zero fridge, wine fridge, Miel built-in dishwasher and a Wolf five-burner gas cook-top.

A centre island with a breakfast bar is the perfect place to prepare meals while taking in the view. There is space for a kitchen table beside the windows. If you are too busy to cook, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel offers in-residence dining and a catering service.

The formal dining area has space for six in an open-concept room.

There is also an office nook with stunning views over David Pecaut Square tree-lined plaza, a sculpture garden, Metro Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

The primary bedroom offers more views overlooking St. Andrews Church.

The marble-clad bathroom is equipped with a soaking tub, heated floors, a separate shower and double vanities.

This suite has storage areas, a laundry area with a Whirlpool washer and dryer, and a security system.

Also a rare and sought-after and pricey commodity in Toronto — this place comes with two parking spots.

As expected in a high-end condo building, The Ritz-Carlton Residences have a number of amenities including a 24-hour concierge, door attendant, valet parking, a fitness centre, games/media room, indoor pool and hot tub, but there is also access to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and housekeeping services.

The bonus of this place is the location near Toronto's Entertainment District, and the Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre for sports enthusiasts. The Ritz- Carlton also has a car service to the airport for travellers.

If you want to stay closer to home, the Toca Restaurant, which features Canada's only cheese cave in a hotel, the Ritz Bar featuring nitrogen martinis, and Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace are all in the hotel.