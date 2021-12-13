Sponsored
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
183 wellington street

Sky-high condo at Toronto's most luxurious hotel is for sale for $2.45 million

Sponsored
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A luxury condo for sale in Toronto comes with some conversation piece décor and a cozy fireplace.

The suite is in the 30-floor, upscale Ritz-Carlton Residences in the heart of the city at 183 Wellington Street. The suite, 2903, is perched high above the city, offering spectacular skyline views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

183 wellington street

Step off the elevator and into this luxury condo at 183 Wellington Street.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, listed for $2.45 million, boasts 10 foot high ceilings and hardwood floors.

183 wellington street

The living room wallpaper might be a conversation piece or at least something to read.

The living room features a panel of windows with views of the bustling downtown core. There is a stone gas fireplace to cozy up next to and a "Chapter Wall" wallpapering from book pages, which "create an excellent conversation piece in this beautifully refined suite," says realtor Tammy Phinney of the Phinney Team.

183 wellington street

There are huge floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the condo.

If you are a cook, the gourmet kitchen is set up with a top-of-the-line appliances such as a Sub-zero fridge, wine fridge, Miel built-in dishwasher and a Wolf five-burner gas cook-top.

183 wellington street

The kitchen comes with top-end appliances.

A centre island with a breakfast bar is the perfect place to prepare meals while taking in the view. There is space for a kitchen table beside the windows. If you are too busy to cook, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel offers in-residence dining and a catering service.

183 wellington street

There are hardwood floors throughout the condo.

The formal dining area has space for six in an open-concept room.

183 wellington street

An office nook comes with stunning views.

There is also an office nook with stunning views over David Pecaut Square tree-lined plaza, a sculpture garden, Metro Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

183 wellington street

Metro Hall and Roy Thomson Hall are just below.

The primary bedroom offers more views overlooking St. Andrews Church.

183 wellington street

The bedroom is roomy.

The marble-clad bathroom is equipped with a soaking tub, heated floors, a separate shower and double vanities.

183 wellington street

The bathroom comes with a double vanity and large tub.

This suite has storage areas, a laundry area with a Whirlpool washer and dryer, and a security system.

Also a rare and sought-after and pricey commodity in Toronto — this place comes with two parking spots.

183 wellington street

The suite comes with many high-end features.

As expected in a high-end condo building, The Ritz-Carlton Residences have a number of amenities including a 24-hour concierge, door attendant, valet parking, a fitness centre, games/media room, indoor pool and hot tub, but there is also access to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and housekeeping services.

183 wellington street

The Ritz-Carlton is within walking distance Toronto's Entertainment District, and the Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre.

The bonus of this place is the location near Toronto's Entertainment District, and the Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre for sports enthusiasts. The Ritz- Carlton also has a car service to the airport for travellers.

If you want to stay closer to home, the Toca Restaurant, which features Canada's only cheese cave in a hotel, the Ritz Bar featuring nitrogen martinis, and Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace are all in the hotel.

Photos by

Phinney Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Sky-high condo at Toronto's most luxurious hotel is for sale for $2.45 million

This interactive tool shows you the cost of home insurance in your Toronto neighbourhood

You can now get free grocery delivery in Toronto in 30 minutes or less

H&M's new Rewear service in Canada allows you to buy and sell your secondhand clothes

This tech-powered cannabis store now has locations all over Toronto

You can score a free Beyond Meat Burger at A&W Canada this week

This $6.7 million family estate in Mississauga comes with private waterfront living

There's an interactive lights festival through a pioneer village north of Toronto