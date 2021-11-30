You can score a free Beyond Meat Burger at A&W Canada this week

Burger enthusiasts will be able to grab two Beyond Meat Burgers for the price of one at all A&W locations across Canada, except in British Columbia, on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Stop by any A&W of your choice from 11 a.m. until midnight for one day only to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free promotion, which will only be available in-store.

This is exciting news for any plant-based, or plant-curious, eaters who are looking to get their hands on the better-for-you burger that's arguably just as craveable and juicy as its meat counterpart.

Simple ingredients like peas and brown rice create a taste and texture that mimics beef without any of the GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol and 22 grams of plant-based protein are in every patty.

On top of the burger deal, the A&W located at 85 Front Street will be hosting a plant-based party, with a Beyond Meat takeover. Those in the Toronto area will be able to score the BOGO deal and a few plant-based surprises for the day.

Beyond Meat has been pioneering plant-based protein since 2009. Both the company and A&W, which started offering the cravable burger in 2018, make it easier to access plant-based protein in Canada year-round.