New Ontario neighbourhood will be heated and cooled using sewage

A brand-new Ontario neighbourhood that will rise from the site of a former pollution-spewing coal plant will be powered by poop — or, more specifically, the heat energy of wastewater after it has been treated to remove said poop.

Representatives of the City of Mississauga, Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL), Enwave Lakeview Corporation and the Region of Peel were on hand last Monday to mark the start of construction for the new district energy system that will power the 16,000 homes of the forthcoming Lakeview Village community.

The ground breaking ceremony comes after years of collaboration and the signing of agreements between Mississauga and Enwave to build the innovative new district energy system, which will use a network of pipes originating from a central building to heat and cool the enormous 177-acre Lakeview Village community.

The community will rise from the site of the former Lakeview Generating Station, a massive coal-burning power station that loomed over the Mississauga waterfront from 1962 until its closure in 2005 and phased demolition in 2006 and 2007.

As part of a plan from the Region of Peel and Enwave to further decrease greenhouse gas emissions from the district energy system, the system is proposed to use treated wastewater, or effluent, from the nearby G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility as its primary source of low-carbon energy.

Effluent from the treatment plant is currently an untapped source of power, though wastewater will eventually redirected to this new central building and transformed into energy to control the temperatures of homes in the community.

Despite the plan to use effluent as the main source of power, Enwave has stated that this will not occur at the outset, and only after a "transition" from other energy sources.

Now, I know what you're all probably wondering right now, and despite the origin of this energy, these systems operate entirely odour-free.

Exciting news! We broke ground today on a new district energy system on Mississauga’s waterfront.



District energy will help transform Lakeview Village, the site of a former coal-burning power station, into a greener, sustainable community🎉



Once fully operational, the Lakeview… pic.twitter.com/q1itDsIDxp — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) October 21, 2024

Aside from their green advantages over other energy sources, Enwave stated in a press release that these systems are also more reliable and resilient than traditional energy systems.

The district energy operations centre, which will be operated by Enwave, will share a building with a new sewage pumping station operated by the Region of Peel. The building is also set to house an educational space for locals.

"This development is a complex undertaking, which will be the largest of its kind in North America with the integration of effluent, and would not be possible without the determination and collaboration demonstrated by all partners," said Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave Energy Corporation.

"Together, we are implementing big ideas and critical thinking to achieve the ambitious goals set for this project, and Enwave is proud to make this district energy system a reality."

Huge new development in Mississauga will have the longest pier on Lake Ontario https://t.co/Uv4xi5dn68 #LakeOntario #Mississauga — blogTO (@blogTO) November 24, 2021

Construction is already in full swing (ceremonial ground breakings often occur months after the true construction start), with a crane now installed at the site.

October also marked the start of construction for the community's first residential building, which is expected to welcome its first residents in early 2029.