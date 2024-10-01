$5 million Ontario home feels like a country getaway in the heart of the city

This $5 million custom-built Ontario home feels like a coastal cottage despite its prime location in the province's populous heart.

Located in the much sought-after neighbourhood of South East Oakville, 80 Cox Drive is a sublime refuge from city life. However, it's only a stone's throw from restaurants, shopping, and the waterfront downtown.

Standing at over 6,000 square feet, the custom-built home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked away south of the bustling Lakeshore Road.

Featuring both a generous living room and family room, the home's casual, cozy atmosphere is further accentuated by wood fireplaces and Brazilian Jatoba hardwood flooring.

The 200-square-foot dining room is perfect for formal meals, with plenty of space for a lengthy dining table to accommodate all of your loved ones.

The home boasts an executive chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove, which leads out seamlessly to a barbecue and al fresco dining area in the backyard.

A more casual dining area is also connected to the open-concept kitchen and family room, providing plenty of space to eat, drink and be merry.

Located on the ground floor, a 100-square-foot home office sits surrounded by large windows, giving the sense of being surrounded by nature while you take care of business.

On the home's second floor, the nearly 500 square-foot primary bedroom is a palatial retreat featuring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

The primary bedroom also features a luxurious five-piece ensuite bathroom, complete with a spacious shower, freestanding bathtub and his-and-hers sinks.

In total, the property is home to four bedrooms (all of which are located on the second floor) and six bathrooms, including three on the second floor of the house.

In the basement, a custom wine cellar is a sommelier's dream, offering a bevy of slots for your most cherished bottles.

The spacious finished basement is home to several rooms ready to be transformed into whatever you want — a gym, home theatre, games room, or additional bedroom.

80 Cox Drive is currently listed for $4,899,00 by Sam McDadi Real Estate.