Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
493 bayly street west ajax

Enormous towers proposed to rise twice as tall as anything in Ontario town

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A pair of towering new buildings could soon dominate the skyline of a quickly transforming Ontario town.

Like many Greater Toronto Area municipalities, Ajax is undergoing a wave of development that has already produced the town's new tallest buildings in recent years and a handful of other tall buildings in the pipeline. 

Ajax could soon see its tallest building record broken yet again, with an enormous new plan in the works from Ledim Developments at 493 Bayly Street West.

493 bayly street west ajax

The proposal calls for a pair of 62-storey residential towers rising from a shared nine-storey base, with the complex designed by Toronto-based Richard Wengle Architect.

493 bayly street west ajax

Renderings may be somewhat vague in the project's early planning stages, but the design marks a significant departure from Wengle's typical style of faux-classic builds that aim (with varying degrees of success) to emulate the architectural styles of yesteryear.

The towers are proposed to reach impressive heights of 220 metres, which is quite a bold ask for a town of approximately 127,000 residents.

Ajax's current tallest building is the recently-built Vision at Pat Bayly Square, a pair of 25-storey rental towers rising almost 81 metres at 73 Bayly Street West.

If approved, the proposed towers just 1.5 kilometres away at 493 Bayly Street would rise more than twice the height of the current tallest buildings in town.

493 bayly street west ajax

Aside from its colossal height, the towers would introduce over 1,300 units to the heart of Ajax, an area witnessing rapid intensification with many more towers planned.

A sizeable commercial component spanning over 30,500 square feet is also proposed.

493 bayly street west ajax

Despite the project's urban ambitions for Ajax, it includes some distinctly suburban features like a whopping nine levels of parking. 

While the project's density is largely a product of its position within a Major Transit Station Areas  in proximity to Ajax GO station, eight of the total nine parking floors would be housed above grade in the towers' nine podium levels.

493 bayly street west ajax

Planning, approvals, and condo sales are notoriously tricky to predict, but the project team currently anticipates the project to reach completion in 2030.

Photos by

Richard Wengle Architect
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Hefty tax now applies to certain Canadian Airbnb and other short-term rental owners

Enormous towers proposed to rise twice as tall as anything in Ontario town

Unreal $4.4 million Toronto penthouse spans two levels and will blow you away

Ontario government shuts down bill to convert empty offices into homes

Cancelled Toronto condo that threatened local bar is back at over 3 times the height

Toronto's new $128M landmark is almost complete after over 25 years of waiting

Tiny Toronto house with a spiral staircase is for sale at only $700,000

Toronto could make it much harder for landlords to kick out tenants in 2025