43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

A $12 million Toronto home has a gym and theatre that put luxury condo towers to shame

Nestled in the prestigious Forest Hill neighbourhood, 43 Old Forest Hill Rd. is a unique home that perfectly blends historic-styled charm with contemporary innovation.

As you approach the house, you'll see a faux historic-style façade, but don't let the beige walls and stone details fool you, as this home hides a stunning modern addition at the rear.

"It's more common in the U.K. to see the facade of a historic home restored and a spellbindingly beautiful contemporary glass addition at the back," said listing agents Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

But this home brings that same architectural magic to Toronto. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

"The comprehensive renovation is beyond spectacular," Maranger and Vermast share. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The patio overlooking the pool. 

"Massive glass patio doors easily slide to walk out to the covered terrace, with views over the pool.  

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

A little breakfast nook. 

It's magical how the interiors seamlessly flow into the outdoors.  Even if it rains, you can enjoy morning coffee on the terrace."43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

Views from the upstairs balcony over the backyard. 

Although, that's not the only place you could enjoy morning coffee. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The family room and kitchen. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. boasts nearly 6,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed space that balances elegance with practicality.

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The covered terrace. 

The home’s standout feature is obviously the massive glass patio doors, which effortlessly slide open to reveal a covered terrace overlooking the pool but there's plenty of other parts of the home worthy of some love.  

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The kitchen with a large island. 

Like the open-concept kitchen, equipped with Scavolini and Poliform cabinetry, is a chef’s dream.

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

And the formal living and dining rooms are also equally beautiful.

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The third floor living space. 

Surprisingly, one of Maranger and Vermast's most loved spaces is the mudroom, which is complete with a family powder room and ample cabinetry — perfect for busy families.  

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The third floor study room. 

Maranger and Vermast also share that it has a high-tech lock system so that kids can access the space using their thumbprints.

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

"No more lost keys!" they said gleefully. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms, there are four in total. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary suite has not only an adjoining office, but also a home gym right next door. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

"Many homes have home gyms and they are always in the basement.  In this home, it's right next to the primary suite on the second floor, ideal for the early riser," said Maranger and Vermast.   

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The home gym. 

With soaring ceilings and incredible windows overlooking the back garden, there's absolutely no excuse not to work out.  

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The lower level home theatre. 

On the third floor, when the family needs to relax, there's a recreation and study room, and in the basement, there's a home movie theatre.

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The family room. 

From practicality to luxury, this home has spaces for every member of the family, note Maranger and Vermast.  

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Whether it's the everyday convenience of the mudroom, the elegance of formal entertaining spaces, or the private fitness sanctuary, the design caters to every need they share. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

43 Old Forest Hill Rd. is listed for $11,995,000, down more than $1.5 million from its previous listing price of $13,600,000.

Photos by

Alex Rothe
