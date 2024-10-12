Breathtaking Quonset house is unlike any other Ontario home for sale right now

When you first look at 429697 8th Concession B Rd. you might think it's a farm with a couple of grain sheds on it.

But what the untrained eye is missing is a custom-built Quonset-style home that is an incredible blend of cutting-edge design and nature.

Now, it might seem novel and unique to use this domed structure as a home, but this style of structure has actually been around for a while.

Originally developed during the Second World War as a lightweight, easy-to-assemble shelter, Quonset huts were prized for their durability and practicality.

These semicircular structures, typically made of corrugated steel, were used by the U.S. Navy to house troops and store equipment.

After the war, they were repurposed for everything from homes to businesses, thanks to their affordability and strength.

But award-winning architect Andy Thomson did more than just re-imagine what a Quonset hut could be – he made it luxurious and frankly, a work of architectural art.

While its design, with exposed steel and soaring 20-foot ceilings, nods to the structure's industrial origins, it also incorporates the finest sustainable materials for a contemporary, luxurious feel.

"The amount of care and attention that went into the house is remarkable," said listing agent Sue Creed, explaining that the owners agonized over every detail, including the exact position of the home on the land, to make it as symbiotic with nature as possible.

One of the standout features of the home is the panoramic south-facing window wall that floods the home with natural light and offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The home's ground floor is designed with accessibility in mind, featuring two spacious bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom complete with a large walk-in shower, Spanish tiles, and a custom walnut vanity.

The open-tread white pine staircase, with its architectural glass and milled stainless-steel railing, leads to the mezzanine level where you’ll find the primary suite.

It features wood floors, plenty of natural light, and an ensuite designed by Jill Maxwell.

Despite the disposable nature of traditional Quonset huts, this home is built to last and is as much about high-end comfort as it is about eco-friendly living.

The heavily insulated, net-zero home features passive heating and cooling, ensuring low energy consumption and superior air quality.

Materials like diamond-polished concrete floors, rough-sawn white pine, and imported glazed tiles are not only visually striking but were also chosen for their durability and minimal maintenance needs.

And not only is the house made to be sustainable, but the surrounding five-acres of gardens and nature are also designed to be low maintenance and enhance the environment.

Creed told blogTO that the owners have planted indigenous plants, like sumac, throughout the property. The property has even been certified as a Wildlife Friendly Habitat, making it suitable habitat for local and migratory wildlife.

In addition to the main home, the property also includes a 1,335-square-foot double-door garage and workshop, as well as, a barrel sauna and a corten steel fire bowl surrounded by limestone boulders.

Another big appeal of this property is the location, says Creed.

"It's perfectly situated in the middle of two private ski clubs – Devil's Glen Ski Club and Osler Bluff Ski Club," she shared.

It's also located just 90 minutes from Toronto and within easy reach of Collingwood.

Whether you're skiing in the winter or hiking in the summer, this home offers unparalleled access to some of Ontario's most beautiful natural landscapes making it perfect for either full-time living or a vacation retreat, noted Creed.

She also mentioned that the house is licensed to be a short term accommodation.

So you could have a pretty popular Airbnb on your hands if you wanted to rent it out.

429697 8th Concession B Rd. is listed for $2,250,000.