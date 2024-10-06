Lavish $18 million Ontario mansion almost looks like a lakefront resort

If you've ever dreamed of living in a Hamptons-esque lakeside mansion that feels like a mini-resort, then 1128 Westdale Rd. in Oakville is the kind of place that'll make your heart skip a beat.

Sitting on over half an acre of prime waterfront real estate with panoramic views of Lake Ontario, 1128 Westdale Rd. looks so good that you might forget you're staring at one of the Great Lakes instead of the Atlantic Ocean.

As you pull up to the property, you're greeted by a winding, tree-lined driveway that takes you straight to a triple garage (because, of course) with a car lift and space for six vehicles.

As you enter the house, you can't help but be wowed by the interiors.

The interior has a beautiful coastal feel, with weathered beams, a light gray and blue palette, and the use of natural materials throughout.

The kitchen and great room combo is perfect for hosting parties that people will talk about for years.

Sliding doors open the great room to a covered porch and patio, allowing for the indoor-outdoor lifestyle you'd expect from a prime waterfront home.

Thanks to retractable screens and heaters, you can hang out on the porch in almost any weather.

There's an extra 30 feet of patio space that comes complete with pergolas and a gas fire pit.

The views? Unreal. This property juts out farther into the lake than its neighbors, giving you a 180-degree panorama of the water and, according to the listing, you can even see Grimsby and Niagara sparkling at night.

And if you can't be outside to look at the pretty view you can always glance up from your emails, because the home office on the main floor boasts those same lake views.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has the best view with a wall of windows facing the lake.

It also has a walk-in closet is pure luxury, and an ensuite that obvisouly gives spa vibes.

1128 Westdale Rd. boasts four more bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet and ensuite.

Oh, but wait—there's more.

On the lower level you'll find a wine cellar, a wet bar, and a massive rec room perfect for movie nights or billiards.

There's also an indoor swimming pool that opens up to the outside via accordion doors, giving you an indoor-outdoor pool party option.

And if that wasn't enough there's an indoor hockey rink, home gym, and spa bathroom.

Honestly, forget the Hamptons! This place has it all and a bag of chips.

1128 Westdale Rd. is listed for $18,000,000.