Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 23 hours ago
1128 westdale Road Oakville

Lavish $18 million Ontario mansion almost looks like a lakefront resort

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 23 hours ago
If you've ever dreamed of living in a Hamptons-esque lakeside mansion that feels like a mini-resort, then 1128 Westdale Rd. in Oakville is the kind of place that'll make your heart skip a beat.

Sitting on over half an acre of prime waterfront real estate with panoramic views of Lake Ontario, 1128 Westdale Rd. looks so good that you might forget you're staring at one of the Great Lakes instead of the Atlantic Ocean. 

As you pull up to the property, you're greeted by a winding, tree-lined driveway that takes you straight to a triple garage (because, of course) with a car lift and space for six vehicles.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The main living space. 

As you enter the house, you can't help but be wowed by the interiors. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The dining room. 

The interior has a beautiful coastal feel, with weathered beams, a light gray and blue palette, and the use of natural materials throughout. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The kitchen with a double island. 

The kitchen and great room combo is perfect for hosting parties that people will talk about for years. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The family room with a cozy fireplace. 

Sliding doors open the great room to a covered porch and patio, allowing for the indoor-outdoor lifestyle you'd expect from a prime waterfront home.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The patio off the kitchen and family room. 

Thanks to retractable screens and heaters, you can hang out on the porch in almost any weather. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

There's an extra 30 feet of patio space that comes complete with pergolas and a gas fire pit.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

Views of Lake Ontario. 

The views? Unreal. This property juts out farther into the lake than its neighbors, giving you a 180-degree panorama of the water and, according to the listing, you can even see Grimsby and Niagara sparkling at night. 

1128 westdale rd oakville

The views from the home office. 

And if you can't be outside to look at the pretty view you can always glance up from your emails, because the home office on the main floor boasts those same lake views. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The primary bedroom has a fireplace. 

The primary bedroom has the best view with a wall of windows facing the lake.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The primary bathroom. 

It also has a walk-in closet is pure luxury, and an ensuite that obvisouly gives spa vibes.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

Another bedroom. 

1128 Westdale Rd. boasts four more bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet and ensuite.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The rec room and wet bar. 

Oh, but wait—there's more.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The wine cellar. 

On the lower level you'll find a wine cellar, a wet bar, and a massive rec room perfect for movie nights or billiards.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The indoor-outdoor pool. 

There's also an indoor swimming pool that opens up to the outside via accordion doors, giving you an indoor-outdoor pool party option.

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The indoor hockey rink. 

And if that wasn't enough there's an indoor hockey rink, home gym, and spa bathroom. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

The back of the house. 

Honestly, forget the Hamptons! This place has it all and a bag of chips. 

1128 westdale Road Oakville

An aerial view of the property. 

1128 Westdale Rd. is listed for $18,000,000.

Photos by

Gillian Jackson and Birdhouse Media
