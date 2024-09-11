Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
villiers island

Development potential of Toronto's new island now drawn into question

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The all-new island neighbourhood coming to Toronto's Port Lands is a crown jewel of the transformative flood protection project that's been reshaping the area for the last seven years. But, a new report is casting doubt on the feasibility of the current plans.

The results of a study on the area's air quality present a potential roadblock to the construction of residential towers on the future Villiers Island, as the nearby Port Lands gas plant apparently shoots too high a concentration of nitrogen oxides high into the air — perfectly acceptable, apparently, unless people are planning to live in units at these heights.

The assessment says that the high-rise condos currently slated to densify the area with much-needed housing would have to be reduced from their proposed maximums of as many as 50 storeys (162 metres) to, at most, 35 storeys (118 metres).

Levels of harmful pollutants from the factory's smokestacks at the former height are a staggering 700 per cent more than the acceptable limit. And, according to one climate agency exec that spoke with the Star this week, there is no way that the factory could cut its emissions to a reasonable amount and continue operations.

Residents are finding the revelation infuriating given the time, resources and billions of dollars already invested into the current flood projection project. Many have also been eagerly looking forward to the new Villiers precinct, and calling for even more housing within it to meet demand.

The next stage for the island is more in-depth design work that kicked off earlier this summer, with plans for the lands to be habitable by 2031, a timeline that may now be hampered.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ontario backtracking on its plan to bring 'massive density' around transit

Toronto tower proposal that faced community backlash was just approved

Development potential of Toronto's new island now drawn into question

Rent is actually getting cheaper in Ontario as prices in other provinces surge

Toronto indie rock star's house for sale at $4.5 million

Toronto home sold at massive $430k loss after 5 failed attempts to sell

New owners of the Leslieville dollhouse reveal their plans for unusual Toronto home

Developer receiverships in Ontario have skyrocketed by a worrying 50% since last year