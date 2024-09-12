Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

For the first time in 70 years this charming Toronto home is up for sale

For the first time since 1953, this adorable little Scarborough gem is on the market, and it's packed with vintage charm and endless potential.

Situated on a quiet street, 76 Ellington Dr. is a three-bedroom, 1,110-square-foot home that has been well maintained by the same owner for 70 years — that's right — seven whole decades!

Yes, it's a bit of a time capsule, but honestly, it's not the most outrageous one we've seen lately. 76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

There's only one room with questionable wallpaper, the wood panelling is contained to the basement, and there's no shag carpet in sight. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The kitchen has enough space for a small dining table. 

Also, as the listing points out, with newer upgrades like a roof from 2021 and a furnace installed in 2017, this home probably won't have too many nasty surprises if you plan on renovating. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The living room with a retro mirror wall. 

On the main floor of the house, you have your typical rooms, including the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The ground floor bedroom. 

There's also a bedroom on the main floor that walks out to the backyard. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

A second-floor bedroom. 

On the second floor, there are two extra bedrooms.

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

They're small with low ceilings, but that is to be expected in a home of this age. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The backyard. 

And while the home itself is quite small, the plot of land it is sitting on is not. 76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

A small patio area overlooking the backyard. 

76 Ellington Dr. is a 63-foot wide property, which gives you an abundance of space to either add an addition on or build new. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

One of two bathrooms. 

And you wouldn't be the first buyers to build a larger home on a lot like this.

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

A dining table in the living room. 

There's tons of development happening around this area, which also means your investment will only increase in value.

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The basement bathroom. 

Not to mention the location is pretty great. 

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The basement. 

Convenience? Check. You're just a short stroll away from public transport, Costco, shopping, schools, and have easy access to highways 401, DVP, and 404.

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The kitchen surprisingly has a dishwasher. 

So, whether you want to move right in or create your dream home from the ground up, this house has got you covered.

76 Ellington Dr. Toronto

The detached garage. 

And best of all, this detached house is listed for only $799,000, but we wouldn't be surprised if it goes for closer to $900,000. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
