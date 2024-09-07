Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
71 Darnborough Way Toronto

Toronto home for sale at under $800,000 is like a psychedelic 1970s time capsule

A fair share of Toronto homes act as windows back in time to an era of wild and colourful interior design from the 1960s and 1970s.

But none of those hold a candle to 71 Darnborough Way. 

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house is a real trip, both back in time and in a psychedelic way.

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The foyer. 

The exterior of the house looks like a typical Scarbrough suburban house, but then you walk inside and are hit with some of the most outrageous interiors ever. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The staircase. 

The home has been in the same family for 46 years, and it's hard to imagine living with that wallpaper for a year, let alone 46. But to each their own. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

A wood panelled room with an arched doorway. 

Now, if you can look past the clashing wallpaper and laminate floors, not to mention the green and turquoise carpets, orange walls, wood panelling, flower-power bathroom, and popcorn ceilings, there's actually a really good house. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

But it's no easy feat to look past all that and it will definitely take a keen eye to see the potential. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

A roughed in kitchen. 

The home has over 2,000 square feet of living space, and is sitting on a 47-foot wide lot. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The second floor. 

The layout is such that the main floor could become a separate unit and this home could easily become a duplex. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms are spacious enough, and there's plenty of room in the basement. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The backyard. 

And for a semi-detached house, there's also a nice big backyard. 

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The kitchen. 

71 Darnborough Way is listed for a very reasonable $788,000, which is actually under what semi-detached homes in this area typically sell for

71 Darnborough Way Toronto

The back of the house. 

However, it is worth flagging that 71 Darnborough Way is being sold as is so definitely get an inspection and don't be surprised if those popcorn ceilings have asbestos. 

