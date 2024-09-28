Real Estate
65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

Toronto home built in 1891 boasts a basement large enough for a bowling alley

There is no shortage of jaw-droppingly gorgeous homes in Toronto, but it's still not every day that you'll find a home with that je ne sais quoi

But 65 Elgin Ave. definitely has the it factor. So much so that it's been owned by the same family for 42 years!

This East Annex Victorian gem, built in 1891 by famed Toronto architect W.A. Langton, is serving both charm and possibilities — especially if you've ever dreamed of having a bowling alley in your basement.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The virtually staged basement. 

Yep, you heard that right.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

10-foot basement ceiling height is almost unheard of in 18th-century homes. 

This five-level semi-detached stunner boasts a massive basement with soaring 3.14-metre ceilings, which, according to the listing, makes it perfect for transforming into your very own private bowling alley, squash court, or even the ultimate game room.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The walnut staircase with unique spindles. 

But it isn't just about what's below ground.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Inside this well-maintained home, you'll find the perfect combo of historic elegance and modern touches.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

A bedroom with a fireplace. 

There are oak and marble floors, a grand walnut staircase that spans three levels, and six stunning travertine marble fireplaces to cozy up next to.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

With spacious living and dining areas featuring 10-foot ceilings, this home offers a mix of grandeur and warmth, making it perfect for both entertaining and relaxing.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has been renovated with updated appliances, so you can enjoy the charm of the Victorian era without sacrificing modern conveniences.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

Some other areas of the house could use an update, like the four bathrooms, which are very much a product of the 90s. 

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The four bedrooms could also use a refresh – like taking out the wall-to-wall carpeting. 

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

But if you can look past some of the more dated features, you've got a great house on your hands. 

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Plus, since 65 Elgin Ave. is on a corner lot, the oversized bay windows let in tons of natural light.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

A peek into the garden. 

And when you need a little escape, there's a small backyard garden oasis surrounded by lush greenery.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The garage. 

65 Elgin Ave. also boasts a detached garage, a rare find this close to downtown.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

The front entrance. 

And location-wise it doesn't get much better than this.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

This architectural beauty is just steps away from Yorkville’s luxury shops, the University of Toronto, Varsity Stadium, and top-tier museums, galleries, restaurants, and public transit.

65 Elgin Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the house. 

65 Elgin Ave. is listed for $4,500,000.

