Toronto home built in 1891 boasts a basement large enough for a bowling alley

There is no shortage of jaw-droppingly gorgeous homes in Toronto, but it's still not every day that you'll find a home with that je ne sais quoi.

But 65 Elgin Ave. definitely has the it factor. So much so that it's been owned by the same family for 42 years!

This East Annex Victorian gem, built in 1891 by famed Toronto architect W.A. Langton, is serving both charm and possibilities — especially if you've ever dreamed of having a bowling alley in your basement.

Yep, you heard that right.

This five-level semi-detached stunner boasts a massive basement with soaring 3.14-metre ceilings, which, according to the listing, makes it perfect for transforming into your very own private bowling alley, squash court, or even the ultimate game room.

But it isn't just about what's below ground.

Inside this well-maintained home, you'll find the perfect combo of historic elegance and modern touches.

There are oak and marble floors, a grand walnut staircase that spans three levels, and six stunning travertine marble fireplaces to cozy up next to.

With spacious living and dining areas featuring 10-foot ceilings, this home offers a mix of grandeur and warmth, making it perfect for both entertaining and relaxing.

The kitchen has been renovated with updated appliances, so you can enjoy the charm of the Victorian era without sacrificing modern conveniences.

Some other areas of the house could use an update, like the four bathrooms, which are very much a product of the 90s.

The four bedrooms could also use a refresh – like taking out the wall-to-wall carpeting.

But if you can look past some of the more dated features, you've got a great house on your hands.

Plus, since 65 Elgin Ave. is on a corner lot, the oversized bay windows let in tons of natural light.

And when you need a little escape, there's a small backyard garden oasis surrounded by lush greenery.

65 Elgin Ave. also boasts a detached garage, a rare find this close to downtown.

And location-wise it doesn't get much better than this.

This architectural beauty is just steps away from Yorkville’s luxury shops, the University of Toronto, Varsity Stadium, and top-tier museums, galleries, restaurants, and public transit.

65 Elgin Ave. is listed for $4,500,000.