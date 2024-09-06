A cute little one-bedroom laneway house in Toronto is selling for $800,000

Right now the average price of a detached house in Toronto is $1,097,300 and requires you to earn a salary of at least $208,950 a year. But that's an "average" house. If you search for not-so-average houses, then that $1 million price tag starts to come down a little.

For example, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house is listed for $799,000.

This tiny home is actually a laneway house, but it really feels like a hidden gem in the heart of Toronto.

Located in Parkdale, 6 O'Hara Place is fully renovated and move-in ready.

As soon as you step inside, you’re greeted by a spacious, modern eat-in kitchen straight out of a Pinterest board.

There are quartz countertops, sleek stainless-steel appliances, and brand-new cabinetry.

The cozy living room is filled with natural light, and the stained-glass window adds a touch of vintage flair.

While the house is only on a 17.89 by 38.5-foot lot, there's even a little outdoor space.

There's a private patio off the back of the living room, or if you take a few steps up, you'll find yourself on your very own treetop deck.

Speaking of upstairs, the one and only bedroom is located up there.

It is surprisingly spacious and airy, with tons of storage.

The bathroom is a chic four-piece bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub that just begs for a bubble bath.

And normally, laneway houses don't have basements, but this one does.

The basement is equipped with both laundry facilities and additional storage space.

And location-wise, 6 O'Hara Place is pretty great.

You’re seconds away from major transit routes, including the Queen streetcar, and a stone’s throw from all the shops, restaurants, and cafes that make Parkdale such a vibrant community. Plus, you’re close to schools, the lake, and waterfront trails, so there’s always something to do.

While you probably still need to earn a $200K salary to afford the mortgage and down payment on this place, unlike most other houses on the market listed for this price, you don't need to invest another $150K in a gut renovation to make it liveable.

So, in my books, 6 O'Hara Place is basically like finding a needle in the Toronto real estate haystack.