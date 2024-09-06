A cute little one-bedroom laneway house in Toronto is selling for $800,000

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
6 O'Hara Place Toronto

Right now the average price of a detached house in Toronto is $1,097,300 and requires you to earn a salary of at least $208,950 a year. But that's an "average" house. If you search for not-so-average houses, then that $1 million price tag starts to come down a little. 

For example, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house is listed for $799,000

This tiny home is actually a laneway house, but it really feels like a hidden gem in the heart of Toronto. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The front entrance. 

Located in Parkdale, 6 O'Hara Place is fully renovated and move-in ready. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The kitchen dining area. 

As soon as you step inside, you’re greeted by a spacious, modern eat-in kitchen straight out of a Pinterest board.

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The newly renovated kitchen. 

There are quartz countertops, sleek stainless-steel appliances, and brand-new cabinetry. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The living room with a stained-glass window. 

The cozy living room is filled with natural light, and the stained-glass window adds a touch of vintage flair.

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The back patio. 

While the house is only on a 17.89 by 38.5-foot lot, there's even a little outdoor space. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

There's a private patio off the back of the living room, or if you take a few steps up, you'll find yourself on your very own treetop deck.

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

A bookcase built into the stairwell. 

Speaking of upstairs, the one and only bedroom is located up there. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The bedroom. 

It is surprisingly spacious and airy, with tons of storage.  

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The bathroom. 

The bathroom is a chic four-piece bathroom, complete with a deep soaking tub that just begs for a bubble bath.

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

Floating shelves add extra storage in the kitchen. 

And normally, laneway houses don't have basements, but this one does. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The basement laundry. 

The basement is equipped with both laundry facilities and additional storage space. 

And location-wise, 6 O'Hara Place is pretty great. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The upstairs landing into the bedroom. 

You’re seconds away from major transit routes, including the Queen streetcar, and a stone’s throw from all the shops, restaurants, and cafes that make Parkdale such a vibrant community. Plus, you’re close to schools, the lake, and waterfront trails, so there’s always something to do.

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The living room. 

While you probably still need to earn a $200K salary to afford the mortgage and down payment on this place, unlike most other houses on the market listed for this price, you don't need to invest another $150K in a gut renovation to make it liveable. 

6 O'Hara Place Toronto

The back deck. 

So, in my books, 6 O'Hara Place is basically like finding a needle in the Toronto real estate haystack. 

Photos by

Kim Kehoe Bosley Real Estate
