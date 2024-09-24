Palatial $11 million Ontario home comes equipped with car elevator and theatre

The only thing most people know about Kleinburg is that the McMichael Canadian Art Collection is there.

While it is a wonderful art gallery, what some people might not know is that the homes in this town are also basically works of art.

Surprising, but yes, there's some pretty fancy homes here. Like 24 Hedgerow Crt., which is nestled behind gates and framed by mature landscaping.

This custom-built estate is a testament to classic architecture but with a modern luxury twist.

"It takes a lot to ‘wow’ us these days, and [24 Hedgerow Crt.] certainly did," listing agent Khalen Meredith told blogTO.

She gushes about how every inch of the home has been meticulously designed to create a space that not only feels lived in but is also perfect for every stage of life.

"This home is amazing. It feels like a very swishy hotel," she said.

And it's easy to see why she says that. Every space in the house is beautiful and looks like it belongs in the pages of House and Home magazine or Architectural Digest.

"The detailed millwork and other architectural features are outstanding," noted Meredith.

According to her, no stone was left unturned by the original builder, who designed the home for himself.

On the main floor, you have the principal rooms, including an elegant dining room that connects seamlessly to a gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

The kitchen includes a wine cellar, breakfast area, and direct access to the terrace.

The adjoining family room boasts a tray ceiling, contemporary panelling, and a cozy gas fireplace.

Also on the main floor is a home office surrounded by built-ins.

24 Hedgerow Crt. has four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Each bedroom in the house feels like a private luxury hotel suite, with the main floor's primary "wing" taking it up a notch.

The primary suite has a spacious dressing room, a seven-piece ensuite, and a walkout terrace.

There's more living space on the lower level, which might as well be the ultimate entertainment and relaxation zone.

There's a home theatre, gym, a bar that looks like it could be in a hotel, a craft space and more.

The lower level opens to a covered terrace with views of the stunning pool and spa, further enhancing the luxury resort feel.

And for car enthusiasts, a car elevator leads to the lower-level garage, offering ample space for a collection.

Outdoor living here is just as spectacular as interior living.

There's upper and lower terraces, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, and even a pizza oven, all surrounding a dramatic pool and sport court.

And if the large 164 by 377 foot lot wasn't enough room for you, just know there's a bonus 20-acre parcel of land that is shared among residents.

24 Hedgerow Crt. is listed for $10,800,000.