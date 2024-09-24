Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

Palatial $11 million Ontario home comes equipped with car elevator and theatre

The only thing most people know about Kleinburg is that the McMichael Canadian Art Collection is there. 

While it is a wonderful art gallery, what some people might not know is that the homes in this town are also basically works of art.

Surprising, but yes, there's some pretty fancy homes here. Like 24 Hedgerow Crt., which is nestled behind gates and framed by mature landscaping.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The foyer. 

This custom-built estate is a testament to classic architecture but with a modern luxury twist.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The dining room. 

"It takes a lot to ‘wow’ us these days, and [24 Hedgerow Crt.] certainly did," listing agent Khalen Meredith told blogTO.  

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

A bedroom. 

She gushes about how every inch of the home has been meticulously designed to create a space that not only feels lived in but is also perfect for every stage of life.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The fireplace and terrace of the primary suite. 

"This home is amazing. It feels like a very swishy hotel," she said. 

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The kitchen. 

And it's easy to see why she says that. Every space in the house is beautiful and looks like it belongs in the pages of House and Home magazine or Architectural Digest

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The family room. 

"The detailed millwork and other architectural features are outstanding," noted Meredith. 

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The gym. 

According to her, no stone was left unturned by the original builder, who designed the home for himself. 

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The dining room. 

On the main floor, you have the principal rooms, including an elegant dining room that connects seamlessly to a gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The kitchen and breakfast area. 

The kitchen includes a wine cellar, breakfast area, and direct access to the terrace.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The family room. 

The adjoining family room boasts a tray ceiling, contemporary panelling, and a cozy gas fireplace.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The home office. 

Also on the main floor is a home office surrounded by built-ins.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The primary ensuite. 

24 Hedgerow Crt. has four bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. 

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

A bedroom. 

Each bedroom in the house feels like a private luxury hotel suite, with the main floor's primary "wing" taking it up a notch.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The primary bedroom with soaring ceilings. 

The primary suite has a spacious dressing room, a seven-piece ensuite, and a walkout terrace.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The home theatre. 

There's more living space on the lower level, which might as well be the ultimate entertainment and relaxation zone.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The wet bar. 

There's a home theatre, gym, a bar that looks like it could be in a hotel, a craft space and more. 

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The back of the house. 

The lower level opens to a covered terrace with views of the stunning pool and spa, further enhancing the luxury resort feel.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The garage and car elevator. 

And for car enthusiasts, a car elevator leads to the lower-level garage, offering ample space for a collection.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

An outdoor dining area. 

Outdoor living here is just as spectacular as interior living.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The pool and sports court. 

There's upper and lower terraces, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, and even a pizza oven, all surrounding a dramatic pool and sport court.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

The outdoor kitchen. 

And if the large 164 by 377 foot lot wasn't enough room for you, just know there's a bonus 20-acre parcel of land that is shared among residents.

24 Hedgerow Crt Vaughan

An aerial view of the house. 

24 Hedgerow Crt. is listed for $10,800,000

DroneHub Media
