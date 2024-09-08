$13 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in a design magazine

"A million thoughtful details collaborate into making this truly one-of-a-kind residence, where one-of-a-kind is becoming a rarity," realtors Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast gush about a Toronto home at 152 Walmer Rd.

And while it might not be rare to hear real estate agents gush about their latest listing, Maranger and Vermast aren't exaggerating when it comes to this four-bedroom home in The Annex.

Designed by Suulin Architects, this 2022 gem sits quietly among the century-old homes of tree-lined Walmer Road, seamlessly blending the new with the historic.

From the moment you step inside, it's like a wave of calm washes over you.

The sleek, organic shapes and abundant greenery bring nature indoors year-round.

In fact, there are over 50 plant species throughout the home and surrounding garden.

There's even a living green wall along the staircase, so you’ll never be short of fresh air or a serene vibe.

"What's extraordinary about the home is the level of detail in every room," Maranger and Vermast told blogTO.

Throughout the home, you'll find incredible materials like bronze, copper, natural stones, and white oak, all of which have been carefully considered to unify the old and new.

On the main floor, you have the principal rooms, each almost more spectacular than the last.

The living room ceiling is sculptural, with curved recessed alcoves, and has a stunning demi-lune curtain wall of windows, which is a subtle wink to the original front porch that once graced this property.

The main floor is quite open concept for an old Annex home, except there's still a private refuge in the home office.

"The home office has custom double glass entry doors that are at two different heights - this is a first-ever," said Maranger and Vermast, who calls the home "spectacular."

The kitchen is a true showstopper with Scavolini cabinetry along with Gaggenau and Miele appliances.

The emerald quartzite island is the crown jewel, perfect for casual breakfasts or serious culinary adventures.

Off the kitchen, large sliding doors lead to an outdoor terrace overlooking the pool and coach house. This is actually a great guest space, as there's a hidden Murphy bed and kitchenette in the building.

Upstairs, the second floor houses the bedrooms, a home office with three workstations, a wellness area complete with a gym and spa.

The bedrooms are a kid's dream, with built-in hammocks.

The third floor? Entirely devoted to the primary suite that features Japanese-inspired design.

You'll notice the nod to Japanese design most in the five-piece ensuite, which has a Japanese-style soaker tub in limestone.

The basement has even more living space, including a recreation room, kitchenette, and full apartment suite.

But perhaps the piece de resistance is the wine cellar that holds nearly 1,000 bottles.

"The wine cellar is as if you were at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Europe," said Maranger and Vermast.

As for the outdoor space, 152 Walmer Rd. doesn't disappoint. It has an in-ground pool and beautifully landscaped gardens that offer lush greenery and privacy.

This home is truly a work of art, but unsurprisingly, that comes at a price.

152 Walmer Rd. is listed for $12,800,000.