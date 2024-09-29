A $4 million Ontario bungalow is peak mid-century living

Just off Morrison Rd. in Oakville is a mid-century modern dream house that's more than just a good renovation, and 1250 Braeside Dr. has a wholesome back story too.

"This house is special to me because it was my childhood home from age 10 when we moved to Oakville from Montreal," shares the listing agent George Niblock.

"We sold it when my parents moved to Old Oakville in 2007, but I was thrilled to pass it on to a good friend. She raised her two boys here, and she bought it because it was such a happy home," he told blogTO.

Photos just show how much heart and happiness is woven into the fabric of this home.

The bungalow sprawls over 3,400 square feet with an airy, open-concept layout that makes it perfect for both family living and entertaining.

According to Niblock, the current owner's vision was to create a hub of activity for her kids and their friends.

"Inspired by relaxed mid-century vibes, she transformed it into a space where friends call it their favourite house," he said.

And honestly, it might be our favourite house too. The natural light alone is enviable.

Right from the front entry, the home is bathed in natural light from a skylight and the wide plank oak flooring that stretches throughout the home creates a calming vibe.

Perhaps our favourite space is the massive great room, with soaring 13-foot ceilings and a large skylight, filling the room with sunshine from every angle.

Clerestory windows let in even more natural light, and a gas fireplace adds warmth and coziness.

But that's not the only stunning room.

Custom glass pocket doors reveal a cozy yet stylish living room, complete with a built-in entertainment system surrounding a sleek gas fireplace.

The open-concept kitchen is the heart of the home with stone countertops, minimalist custom cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a massive center island.

You'll never run out of space with multiple seating and dining areas that easily flow into the backyard.

Speaking of the outdoors, 1250 Braeside Dr. sits on a whopping 0.42-acre lot.

The large deck and a fire pit area are perfect for outdoor gatherings, and there's even room to add a pool if that's on your wish list.

The real showstopper of the outdoor space is how the recent additions to the house create a unique courtyard around a magnolia tree, bringing a zen-like atmosphere to the garden.

1250 Braeside Dr. boasts five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

All the bedrooms are nice, and the primary suite is quite the sanctuary.

Tucked away in its private wing of the house, it features a walk-out to the garden, a cozy gas fireplace, a luxury ensuite bathroom, and a spacious dressing room.

Downstairs, the finished lower level offers a den with yet another fireplace and walk-in closet, a large recreation room, a new laundry room, and lots of storage.

1250 Braeside Dr. is listed for $4,198,000.