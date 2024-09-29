Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 days ago
Report Inaccuracy
1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

A $4 million Ontario bungalow is peak mid-century living

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 days ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Just off Morrison Rd. in Oakville is a mid-century modern dream house that's more than just a good renovation, and 1250 Braeside Dr. has a wholesome back story too.  

"This house is special to me because it was my childhood home from age 10 when we moved to Oakville from Montreal," shares the listing agent George Niblock.

"We sold it when my parents moved to Old Oakville in 2007, but I was thrilled to pass it on to a good friend. She raised her two boys here, and she bought it because it was such a happy home," he told blogTO. 

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The fireplace in the great room. 

Photos just show how much heart and happiness is woven into the fabric of this home.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The open-concept kitchen and breakfast area. 

The bungalow sprawls over 3,400 square feet with an airy, open-concept layout that makes it perfect for both family living and entertaining.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

Floor-to-ceiling windows let in tons of natural light. 

According to Niblock, the current owner's vision was to create a hub of activity for her kids and their friends.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The living room. 

"Inspired by relaxed mid-century vibes, she transformed it into a space where friends call it their favourite house," he said.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

A home office. 

And honestly, it might be our favourite house too. The natural light alone is enviable. 

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The foyer. 

Right from the front entry, the home is bathed in natural light from a skylight and the wide plank oak flooring that stretches throughout the home creates a calming vibe.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The sunken great room. 

Perhaps our favourite space is the massive great room, with soaring 13-foot ceilings and a large skylight, filling the room with sunshine from every angle.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The great room. 

Clerestory windows let in even more natural light, and a gas fireplace adds warmth and coziness.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

A dining area. 

But that's not the only stunning room.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The living room. 

Custom glass pocket doors reveal a cozy yet stylish living room, complete with a built-in entertainment system surrounding a sleek gas fireplace.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The kitchen and hallway leading to the great room. 

The open-concept kitchen is the heart of the home with stone countertops, minimalist custom cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a massive center island.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The perfect indoor / outdoor flow. 

You'll never run out of space with multiple seating and dining areas that easily flow into the backyard.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

A dining area. 

Speaking of the outdoors, 1250 Braeside Dr. sits on a whopping 0.42-acre lot.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The back deck overlooking the firepit. 

The large deck and a fire pit area are perfect for outdoor gatherings, and there's even room to add a pool if that's on your wish list.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The magnolia tree. 

The real showstopper of the outdoor space is how the recent additions to the house create a unique courtyard around a magnolia tree, bringing a zen-like atmosphere to the garden.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

A bedroom. 

1250 Braeside Dr. boasts five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

All the bedrooms are nice, and the primary suite is quite the sanctuary.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The primary bedroom has tall ceilings and tons of natural light. 

Tucked away in its private wing of the house, it features a walk-out to the garden, a cozy gas fireplace, a luxury ensuite bathroom, and a spacious dressing room.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

Another fireplace in the basement. 

Downstairs, the finished lower level offers a den with yet another fireplace and walk-in closet, a large recreation room, a new laundry room, and lots of storage.

1250 Braeside Drive Oakville

The back of the house. 

1250 Braeside Dr. is listed for $4,198,000.

Photos by

 Brad Quan, Q-Studios
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

There's going to be a bidding war over this Toronto house listed for only $600K

Luxury fashion brand Missoni involved in new 68-storey Toronto skyscraper

Custom $2.8 million home offers suburban serenity in the middle of Toronto

$5 million Ontario home feels like a country getaway in the heart of the city

A $4 million Ontario bungalow is peak mid-century living

Ontario landlord wants tenant to sleep on floor of basement for $800 a month

Toronto home built in 1891 boasts a basement large enough for a bowling alley

New skyscraper about to transform the feel of Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square