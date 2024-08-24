An adorable one-bedroom detached Toronto house is only $700,000

While it seems weird for a whole house to only have a single bedroom, 285 Chisholm Ave. is just that – a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

But she is cute and only $699,000, which, fun fact, is a $100,000 discount from its original listing price of $799,000.

This charming little bungalow could be a great condo alternative. It's had a ton of upgrades, too, making it a great cozy home for minimalists.

Inside, you'll find a bright main floor with an open-concept layout.

The living room is small but has a big bay window and an old fireplace mantel, which is a perfect decor opportunity.

The living room flows into the modern kitchen.

The kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar to maximize prep space.

There are also shiny new maple hardwood floors throughout.

The bedroom is at the back of the house. It has two closets and a walkout to the deck and backyard.

The backyard is probably the best part of this house, as 285 Chisholm Ave. is on a deep 122.5-foot lot.

The deep lot means there's plenty of space for gardening or building an extension on the house, should you choose to do so.

There's also a newly built deck that was completed in 2023.

There's more living space in the basement, which was renovated in 2021.

Need a home office? Check. A rec room for movie nights? Absolutely. It’s like having a whole extra living area to play with.

Location-wise, this bungalow is close to the hustle and bustle of the Danforth as well as having excellent transit links. The home may be small, but Taylor Creek Park is literally a block away if you need to stretch your legs.