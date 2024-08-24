Real Estate
285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

An adorable one-bedroom detached Toronto house is only $700,000

While it seems weird for a whole house to only have a single bedroom, 285 Chisholm Ave. is just that – a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house. 

But she is cute and only $699,000, which, fun fact, is a $100,000 discount from its original listing price of $799,000. 

This charming little bungalow could be a great condo alternative. It's had a ton of upgrades, too, making it a great cozy home for minimalists. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The view into the kitchen from the living room. 

Inside, you'll find a bright main floor with an open-concept layout. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The living room and front entrance. 

The living room is small but has a big bay window and an old fireplace mantel, which is a perfect decor opportunity. 285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The kitchen. 

The living room flows into the modern kitchen. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The kitchen is small but practical. 

The kitchen comes complete with a breakfast bar to maximize prep space. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

An office space in the basement. 

There are also shiny new maple hardwood floors throughout. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The bedroom. 

The bedroom is at the back of the house. It has two closets and a walkout to the deck and backyard. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is probably the best part of this house, as 285 Chisholm Ave. is on a deep 122.5-foot lot.

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

A view back to the house. 

The deep lot means there's plenty of space for gardening or building an extension on the house, should you choose to do so. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The deck off the bedroom. 

There's also a newly built deck that was completed in 2023. 

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The rec room in the basement has wood-panelled ceilings. 

There's more living space in the basement, which was renovated in 2021. 285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The bathroom. 

Need a home office? Check. A rec room for movie nights? Absolutely. It’s like having a whole extra living area to play with.

285 Chisholm Ave Toronto

The front porch. 

Location-wise, this bungalow is close to the hustle and bustle of the Danforth as well as having excellent transit links. The home may be small, but Taylor Creek Park is literally a block away if you need to stretch your legs. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
