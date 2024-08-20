Cute detached Toronto house with a backyard pool is selling for under $1 million

When I found out that having a pool doesn't really increase the value of a Toronto house, I was kind of flabbergasted.

How could a pool, AKA the thing you most wanted to have in your backyard as a kid, not make your house worth more?

Because, in my eyes, this detached house with a backyard pool is a steal by Toronto standards.

Listed for just $899,999, 20 Mystic Ave. is a cute four-bedroom, two-bath home in Oakridge.

The deceptively large bungalow is on a super-wide 50 by 118 foot lot, which the listing hints that it could be divided into two separate lots if you're in the development business.

But if you're not really in the market to build an entirely new house, this house is actually really lovely.

The main floor is bright and cozy, with a wood-burning stove in the living room.

The kitchen looks like it has been recently updated with some new appliances, new flooring, and new paint on the cabinets.

The bedrooms are all well-sized, and the staging company did a great job of making the home look stylish and modern.

In addition to the four bedrooms on the main floor, there's a fully finished basement with an extra bedroom.

The basement is really quite large and could easily be turned into a rental unit with the addition of a kitchenette.

Or, if you need the extra space for in-laws, it could also be transformed into an in-law suite.

But the true draw of this house is obviously the backyard.

There is an inground pool with new equipment and a new sand filter, as well as a large patio and plenty of space to relax or play.

But we would not be surprised if this house goes quickly and for well above asking, especially since it is on such a big lot and homes in this neighbourhood typically sell for over $1 million.