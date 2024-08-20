Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

Cute detached Toronto house with a backyard pool is selling for under $1 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When I found out that having a pool doesn't really increase the value of a Toronto house, I was kind of flabbergasted. 

How could a pool, AKA the thing you most wanted to have in your backyard as a kid, not make your house worth more? 

Because, in my eyes, this detached house with a backyard pool is a steal by Toronto standards. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Listed for just $899,999, 20 Mystic Ave. is a cute four-bedroom, two-bath home in Oakridge. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The deceptively large bungalow is on a super-wide 50 by 118 foot lot, which the listing hints that it could be divided into two separate lots if you're in the development business. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

A small nursery. 

But if you're not really in the market to build an entirely new house, this house is actually really lovely. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The living room with a faux brick wall. 

The main floor is bright and cozy, with a wood-burning stove in the living room. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The kitchen.

The kitchen looks like it has been recently updated with some new appliances, new flooring, and new paint on the cabinets. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms are all well-sized, and the staging company did a great job of making the home look stylish and modern. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The living room in the basement. 

In addition to the four bedrooms on the main floor, there's a fully finished basement with an extra bedroom. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

A room in the basement. 

The basement is really quite large and could easily be turned into a rental unit with the addition of a kitchenette.

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

Or, if you need the extra space for in-laws, it could also be transformed into an in-law suite. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

Plenty of space for dining and entertaining. 

But the true draw of this house is obviously the backyard. 

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The pool is surrounded by stamped concrete. 

There is an inground pool with new equipment and a new sand filter, as well as a large patio and plenty of space to relax or play.

20 Mystic Ave. Toronto

The full backyard. 

But we would not be surprised if this house goes quickly and for well above asking, especially since it is on such a big lot and homes in this neighbourhood typically sell for over $1 million.  

Photos by

Mediarama Studios
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Cute detached Toronto house with a backyard pool is selling for under $1 million

Shocking number of people in Ontario now living with family amid affordability crisis

Ontario sees huge surge in people not paying their housing and other bills

Toronto home sold at shocking $1.7 million loss after four failed attempts to sell

You can now buy an entire Ontario ski resort for cheaper than many houses

New boutique hotel in Toronto will have pipes stretching 700 feet underground

Stunning Edwardian mansion in Toronto is for sale at $4 million

Here's how much you can make renting your basement in and around Toronto