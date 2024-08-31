This $3.75 million Toronto condo has a huge terrace and its own private sauna

While 1181 Queen St. might have the most expensive condos per square foot compared to all the others in the neighbourhood, there's a reason for that.

The condos are S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G!

As realtor Paul Johnston shared with blogTO, the building was designed by Richard Witt of BDP Quadrangle Architects, so there was a strong focus on designing highly livable spaces and setting the building back from Queen Street to create generous terraces.

And while many of the condos in this building are beautiful, none hold a candle to unit 1302.

This custom-designed suite is at the next level and will make just about anyone green with envy.

The bathroom alone is enough to spark jealousy. (There's a dry sauna in the bathroom).

But the bathroom spa isn't the only reason to love this condo.

First off, this isn't just any condo; it's actually two and a half original suites that were merged into one expansive unit with a whopping 700 square feet of outdoor space.

"The owner of this suite worked with Skale Developments during design and construction to customize this suite throughout," said Johnston.

"It's rare for builders to accommodate this degree of customization, but Skale's 1181 is certainly a more boutique building with great focus on design and finish."

Studio Marlowe also worked their magic on the interiors, and the result is a space that’s as stylish as it is functional.

There's tons of natural light, high-end appliances, wide-plank European hardwood, and a bunch of architectural lighting making the space both sophisticated and inviting.

The open-plan kitchen, courtesy of Scavolini, flows effortlessly into a large dining room and living room, complete with a custom vapour fireplace that's very modern chic.

The dark textured cabinets in the kitchen are a unique touch to the space and the minimal design pallet keeps things cohesive.

The primary bedroom offers a private sanctuary, featuring a five-piece ensuite that’s the stuff of dreams—hello, sauna time!

There's also a fully-fitted walk-in closet.

Unit 1302 also has a full second bedroom that can easily adapt to your needs, as well as a den space that's tucked to the side of the living room, and then leads to the terrace.

Location? It doesn’t get much better. The condo is right across from the iconic Gladstone House Hotel, with easy access to shopping, dining, Ossington Village, and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

And if you’re wondering about amenities, rest easy.

The building offers full-time concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, and social spaces to connect with your neighbours.

Plus, your maintenance fee even covers internet service, so you can stream your favourite shows while lounging in your sauna.

The unit also offers one parking spot (complete with an EV charger) and two lockers.

1302- 200 Sudbury St. is listed for $3,750,000, which is a slight drop from its original listing price of $4,000,000.

"The home has never been lived in. But someone is going to live in it very, very well," said Johnston.