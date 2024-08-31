Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 53 minutes ago
200 Sudbury Street Toronto

This $3.75 million Toronto condo has a huge terrace and its own private sauna

While 1181 Queen St. might have the most expensive condos per square foot compared to all the others in the neighbourhood, there's a reason for that. 

The condos are S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G!

As realtor Paul Johnston shared with blogTO, the building was designed by Richard Witt of BDP Quadrangle Architects, so there was a strong focus on designing highly livable spaces and setting the building back from Queen Street to create generous terraces.200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

And while many of the condos in this building are beautiful, none hold a candle to unit 1302. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The virtually staged terrace. 

This custom-designed suite is at the next level and will make just about anyone green with envy. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The primary bathroom with a sauna. 

The bathroom alone is enough to spark jealousy. (There's a dry sauna in the bathroom). 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The open concept floor plan. 

But the bathroom spa isn't the only reason to love this condo.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The terrace is roughed in with water and gas for the installation of an outdoor kitchen.

First off, this isn't just any condo; it's actually two and a half original suites that were merged into one expansive unit with a whopping 700 square feet of outdoor space.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The foyer. 

"The owner of this suite worked with Skale Developments during design and construction to customize this suite throughout," said Johnston.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The second bathroom. 

"It's rare for builders to accommodate this degree of customization, but Skale's 1181 is certainly a more boutique building with great focus on design and finish."

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The living room with tons of natural light. 

Studio Marlowe also worked their magic on the interiors, and the result is a space that’s as stylish as it is functional.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

A view of the dining room and kitchen. 

There's tons of natural light, high-end appliances, wide-plank European hardwood, and a bunch of architectural lighting making the space both sophisticated and inviting.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The kitchen features Wolf aSub-Zero appliances, built-in wine fridge, oversized island and great pantry.

The open-plan kitchen, courtesy of Scavolini, flows effortlessly into a large dining room and living room, complete with a custom vapour fireplace that's very modern chic.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

Plenty of closed storage in the kitchen keeps things looking neat and minimal. 

The dark textured cabinets in the kitchen are a unique touch to the space and the minimal design pallet keeps things cohesive. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom offers a private sanctuary, featuring a five-piece ensuite that’s the stuff of dreams—hello, sauna time!

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The walk-in closet. 

There's also a fully-fitted walk-in closet.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The second bedroom. 

Unit 1302 also has a full second bedroom that can easily adapt to your needs, as well as a den space that's tucked to the side of the living room, and then leads to the terrace. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The den. 

Location? It doesn’t get much better. The condo is right across from the iconic Gladstone House Hotel, with easy access to shopping, dining, Ossington Village, and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The outdoor dining area. 

And if you’re wondering about amenities, rest easy.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The striking stone fireplace.

The building offers full-time concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, and social spaces to connect with your neighbours.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The primary bedroom offers lots of privacy. 

Plus, your maintenance fee even covers internet service, so you can stream your favourite shows while lounging in your sauna. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The views of the city from the terrace. 

The unit also offers one parking spot (complete with an EV charger) and two lockers. 

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

The primary bathroom is completed in stone and features a free-standing soaker tub, separate water closet and oversized shower.

1302- 200 Sudbury St. is listed for $3,750,000, which is a slight drop from its original listing price of $4,000,000.

200 Sudbury Street Toronto

An aerial view of the condo building. 

"The home has never been lived in.  But someone is going to live in it very, very well," said Johnston.   

Photos by

Jordan Prussky
