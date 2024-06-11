Luxury hotel and event centre on sprawling site coming to Niagara-on-the-Lake

A new luxury hotel appears just days away from being greenlit in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The proposed Parliament Oak Hotel — a new luxury accommodation that will feature a restaurant, bar, and private event spaces — has been recommended for approval by Niagara-on-the-Lake planning staff, and is expected to get the official green light at an upcoming June 25 council meeting.

The new hotel planned in the popular tourist town would replace an existing Maple Leaf Montessori School at 325 King Street with a new four-storey building surrounded by sprawling landscaped grounds.

Solmar Development is leading the project under its Two Sisters Resorts brand, enlisting Peter J Lesdow Architect to forge a design that aims to blend with the Old Town's existing heritage architecture.

The proposed hotel complex features French influences, a mansard roof, and old-world-inspired ornamentation.

The hotel component plans to include 129 guest rooms, a restaurant and patio, spa and personal services, banquet/conference facilities and retail uses.

The complex will be set amid lushly landscaped grounds overseen by landscape architects Strybos Barron King, giving off strong French estate vibes.

Great care is being taken to integrate existing trees into the grounds, with a project website explaining that "most mature trees on the site will be preserved, and many new trees and vegetation will be planted."

According to the developer, "the proposed hotel will attract visitors to the community and encourage them to spend time learning more about local history and getting to know Niagara Region."