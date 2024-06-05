Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
8790 yonge street thornhill

Futuristic tower to replace luxury car dealerships north of Toronto

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A new application to redevelop a pair of luxury auto dealerships in Thornhill would bring a futuristic tiered tower to the site of 8790 Yonge Street, just north of Highway 7, near the future High Tech Station on the upcoming Yonge North Subway Extension.

As with other future subway stations, the planned stop on the extended Line 1 is attracting vertical growth in anticipation of the new transit upgrade. But even with all the changes on the horizon, these suburban areas will still be home to plenty of motorists.

Developer AWIN Group of Dealerships intends to replace their existing Land Rover and Jaguar dealerships with a new mixed-use condominium development that would include a new auto dealership in its base.

A 23-storey tower rising to a height of just over 85 metres, featuring a design from architects Arcadis, would replace the existing buildings on site.

8790 yonge street thornhil

The tower would house 395 condominium units, occupying the majority of the planned building area of almost 30,000 square metres.

8790 yonge street thornhil

The proposed dealership component in the base of the building would maintain a presence held on this site by dealerships for decades. A number of different dealerships have operated on this site for over 40 years, with the current Land Rover Thornhill in business for over 20 years.

8790 yonge street thornhil

In addition to selling cars, the building will also house hundreds more with an ample parking component of 260 spaces housed in a four-level underground parking garage.

The City of Richmond Hill issued a notice on May 31 stating that it had received a complete development application for the site.

The project will next face a public meeting on the evening of June 25, where the City briefs locals on the plan and next steps.

Photos by

Arcadis
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Futuristic tower to replace luxury car dealerships north of Toronto

Toronto's real estate market continues to be so overrun with homes no one is buying

Toronto slaughterhouse and trash incinerator to be heart of new shopping destination

$4.5 million Toronto home looks like it was built in Minecraft

This $5 million Toronto home was designed by the same person who did Casa Loma

Toronto condo project goes into receivership leaving buyers in the dark

People looking to escape Toronto prices most likely to move to this cheap Ontario city

These Toronto condos have added an enormous maple leaf pattern to the skyline