Futuristic tower to replace luxury car dealerships north of Toronto

A new application to redevelop a pair of luxury auto dealerships in Thornhill would bring a futuristic tiered tower to the site of 8790 Yonge Street, just north of Highway 7, near the future High Tech Station on the upcoming Yonge North Subway Extension.

As with other future subway stations, the planned stop on the extended Line 1 is attracting vertical growth in anticipation of the new transit upgrade. But even with all the changes on the horizon, these suburban areas will still be home to plenty of motorists.

Developer AWIN Group of Dealerships intends to replace their existing Land Rover and Jaguar dealerships with a new mixed-use condominium development that would include a new auto dealership in its base.

A 23-storey tower rising to a height of just over 85 metres, featuring a design from architects Arcadis, would replace the existing buildings on site.

The tower would house 395 condominium units, occupying the majority of the planned building area of almost 30,000 square metres.

The proposed dealership component in the base of the building would maintain a presence held on this site by dealerships for decades. A number of different dealerships have operated on this site for over 40 years, with the current Land Rover Thornhill in business for over 20 years.

In addition to selling cars, the building will also house hundreds more with an ample parking component of 260 spaces housed in a four-level underground parking garage.

The City of Richmond Hill issued a notice on May 31 stating that it had received a complete development application for the site.

The project will next face a public meeting on the evening of June 25, where the City briefs locals on the plan and next steps.