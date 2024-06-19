Real Estate
697 Richmond St. W Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home got special permission to be the biggest in the neighbourhood

Size doesn't always matter, but sometimes its kind of a major flex to say you have the biggest house in the neighbourhood. 

And when it comes to homes in the Fashion District, 697 Richmond St. W. is king of the castle. 

Thanks to some impressive wins with the Committee of Adjustment and the Toronto Local Appeal Body, this house was allowed to be built taller, wider, and deeper than any other home in the area. 697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The main floor kitchen and dining room has a wall of windows looking out over the backyard. 

697 Richmond St. W now boasts almost 5,000 square feet of living space and over four and a half storeys. 697 Richmond St. W Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

And it really makes great use of all that space. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

A view from the stairs. 

The modern home is bright and airy, with an open-concept layout and 14-foot high ceilings. 697 Richmond St. W Toronto

A junior primary bedroom with a private balcony and ensuite bathroom. 

There's an abundance of natural light thanks to the large windows. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is luxe, with custom Italian millwork and top-of-the-line integrated appliances, including a  78-bottle wine fridge and an espresso machine. 697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The office.

To access the other levels of the house, you can either take the elevator or the custom steel staircase with oak treads that light up. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The living room. 

The living room, with a gas fireplace, wet bar, and outdoor terrace, is on the second floor of the house. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Three of the bedrooms are on the third floor, while the primary suite is on the fourth floor. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

It is pretty magical with views of the CN tower, an ensuite bathroom and a rooftop patio. 

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The basement rec room. 

There's more space in the lower level with room for home theater, spa, gym, play area or games room, according to the listing. 697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The backyard. 

Other extras worth mentioning are the south-facing yard with a gas BBQ hook up, security cameras and in-ceiling Sonos speakers.  

697 Richmond St. W Toronto

The back of the house. 

697 Richmond St. W is listed for $5,100,000

Photos by

Solution Gate Media
