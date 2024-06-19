This $5 million Toronto home got special permission to be the biggest in the neighbourhood

Size doesn't always matter, but sometimes its kind of a major flex to say you have the biggest house in the neighbourhood.

And when it comes to homes in the Fashion District, 697 Richmond St. W. is king of the castle.

Thanks to some impressive wins with the Committee of Adjustment and the Toronto Local Appeal Body, this house was allowed to be built taller, wider, and deeper than any other home in the area.

697 Richmond St. W now boasts almost 5,000 square feet of living space and over four and a half storeys.

And it really makes great use of all that space.

The modern home is bright and airy, with an open-concept layout and 14-foot high ceilings.

There's an abundance of natural light thanks to the large windows.

The kitchen is luxe, with custom Italian millwork and top-of-the-line integrated appliances, including a 78-bottle wine fridge and an espresso machine.

To access the other levels of the house, you can either take the elevator or the custom steel staircase with oak treads that light up.

The living room, with a gas fireplace, wet bar, and outdoor terrace, is on the second floor of the house.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Three of the bedrooms are on the third floor, while the primary suite is on the fourth floor.

It is pretty magical with views of the CN tower, an ensuite bathroom and a rooftop patio.

There's more space in the lower level with room for home theater, spa, gym, play area or games room, according to the listing.

Other extras worth mentioning are the south-facing yard with a gas BBQ hook up, security cameras and in-ceiling Sonos speakers.

697 Richmond St. W is listed for $5,100,000.