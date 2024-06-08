This Toronto garage is now a $7 million loft space

Real Estate
Right in the heart of Toronto's King West area is this fairly unassuming two-storey industrial brick building. 

It has two garage doors, eight parking spots, just under 7,000 square feet of space, and a world of possibilities.

As Colliers listing agent Richard​​​​ Shouldice points out, 581 Wellington St. W is unique in that it has zoning permits for residential and commercial uses.581 Wellington St. W Toronto

The lobby area. 

So it could be trendy offices, stylish apartments, or a combination of both.

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

581 Wellington St. W has brand-new windows and roll-up "garage door" openings, 

Currently, it has offices for a Canadian film production company, but if you're a savvy investor or a visionary looking to create a unique space, this building offers the flexibility to become whatever you want it to be. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

Smaller offices line a hallway. 

If you want it to stay an office building, you don't even have to put in that much work, as the building has been fully renovated with new windows, new roof and more. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

Column free and high ceilings throughout.

The polished concrete floors, the exposed duct work, and soaring ceilings create a cool canvas to work with. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

The kitchen on the main floor. 

The kitchen has a sleek black stone waterfall island and matching backsplash that are complimented by the dark black cabinetry. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

Bathrooms. 

The building has zero bedrooms, officially, and four bathrooms. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

An office space. 

However, if you want to turn this into an apartment building, the offices offer a decent starting point for layout. 

Shouldice also told blogTO there's even potential to add on an extra two storeys.

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

The main kitchen. 

And purely from a financial point, just think of how much rent you could charge for an authentic hard loft in a boutique building in King West. Right now, rent in King West is more than $3,000 a month

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

A sitting area outside offices. 

As for location, regardless of whether this becomes a residential space or continues to be a commercial office space, it can't really get much better than King West

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

A communal zone on the second floor. 

From the swanky restaurants and jam-packed bars to stylish stores, there's always something going on. Not to mention transit is easy, breezy. 

581 Wellington St. W Toronto

A large cozy office. 

581 Wellington St. W is listed for $6,995,000.

