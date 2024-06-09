This 1800s workers cottage is now a $3 million Toronto home

One of the first things listing agent Kyle Frank said about 50 Amelia St. was that it "is incredibly special and could never be replaced."

And gosh darn it, he's right!

Originally an 1870s "worker's cottage," this historic house is unlike anything we've seen before or will likely see again.

The small 1.5-storey cottage in Cabbagetown stands proud with its central peak surrounded by a beautiful perennial garden.

The exterior has been updated with metal and cement board cladding, as well as big windows.

But the modern-meets-historic exterior is just the beginning. The cottage has a three-storey addition that's basically a secret, as it's hardly visible until you enter the home.

The architect and current owner, John O’Connor, updated the traditional cottage back in 2002, but you'd never know the refresh happened over 20 years ago.

The timeless design style makes it seem like it could have been renovated just last year.

The use of natural materials, like reclaimed wood combined, with the clean lines and almost mid-century modern design make this house something remarkable.

As you step inside 50 Amelia St., you'll find yourself in a studio and office space flooded with natural light.

O'Connor transformed the original cottage into a work space completely separate from the main three-bedroom home, but if you need more bedrooms or living space, the area could easily be changed.

Through a series of openings and sliding doors, you move into the main living part of the home.

The kitchen is sleek, industrial, and oh, so cool with a stainless steel backsplash, metal cabinets and polished concrete counters.

The kitchen then opens up to the inner courtyard of the home, which might be the best part of the entire property. With a courtyard fountain and lush greenery, it's like a world unto itself.

According to Frank, another special feature of this home is that every room has a view of a garden, tree, or courtyard, so you're always surrounded by nature.

The other main living spaces in the house are stunning, with soaring ceilings and large windows that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

On the second floor, you'll find the loft-like primary bedroom.

It's complete with a view below to the courtyard and has a spa-like ensuite bathroom that features a sunken tub and a teak wood floor shower.

On the third floor is another bedroom, although in the current layout, it is the family room.

It's the "treehouse part" of the house with a wrap-around terrace and tons of windows and a massive wall-to-wall sliding door.

But wait, there's more!

Across the small but very cute backyard, is the coach house / garage.

The coach house could easily be another studio space or even a place for guests to crash, as it has a three-piece bathroom.

50 Amelia St. is, as the listing puts it, "a property unlike any other," which in real estate terms usually translates to a hefty price tag. But it is listed for a reasonable-ish $2,995,000.

However, for comparison, the average price of a house in Cabbagetown in 2024 is around $1.8 million.