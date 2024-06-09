Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
50 Amelia Street Toronto

This 1800s workers cottage is now a $3 million Toronto home

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
One of the first things listing agent Kyle Frank said about 50 Amelia St. was that it "is incredibly special and could never be replaced." 

And gosh darn it, he's right! 

Originally an 1870s "worker's cottage," this historic house is unlike anything we've seen before or will likely see again. 50 Amelia Street Toronto

A view into one of the office spaces that could be a bedroom. 

The small 1.5-storey cottage in Cabbagetown stands proud with its central peak surrounded by a beautiful perennial garden. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The loft primary bedroom. 

The exterior has been updated with metal and cement board cladding, as well as big windows. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The courtyard off the kitchen. 

But the modern-meets-historic exterior is just the beginning. The cottage has a three-storey addition that's basically a secret, as it's hardly visible until you enter the home. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

The architect and current owner, John O’Connor, updated the traditional cottage back in 2002, but you'd never know the refresh happened over 20 years ago.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The front entrance. 

The timeless design style makes it seem like it could have been renovated just last year.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The coach house. 

The use of natural materials, like reclaimed wood combined, with the clean lines and almost mid-century modern design make this house something remarkable.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The renovated interior of the original 1800s workers cottage turned into office space. 

As you step inside 50 Amelia St., you'll find yourself in a studio and office space flooded with natural light. 50 Amelia Street Toronto

Studio space or a second bedroom. 

O'Connor transformed the original cottage into a work space completely separate from the main three-bedroom home, but if you need more bedrooms or living space, the area could easily be changed. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The view from the front door. 

Through a series of openings and sliding doors, you move into the main living part of the home. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is sleek, industrial, and oh, so cool with a stainless steel backsplash, metal cabinets and polished concrete counters.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The inner courtyard. 

The kitchen then opens up to the inner courtyard of the home, which might be the best part of the entire property. With a courtyard fountain and lush greenery, it's like a world unto itself. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The dining room with 20-foot ceilings. 

According to Frank, another special feature of this home is that every room has a view of a garden, tree, or courtyard, so you're always surrounded by nature. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The living room the leads out to the back garden. 

The other main living spaces in the house are stunning, with soaring ceilings and large windows that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the second floor, you'll find the loft-like primary bedroom. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

It's complete with a view below to the courtyard and has a spa-like ensuite bathroom that features a sunken tub and a teak wood floor shower.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The third floor family room or third bedroom. 

On the third floor is another bedroom, although in the current layout, it is the family room. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The third floor terrace. 

It's the "treehouse part" of the house with a wrap-around terrace and tons of windows and a massive wall-to-wall sliding door.

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The back garden. 

But wait, there's more! 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

A view of the coach house. 

Across the small but very cute backyard, is the coach house / garage. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

Inside the coach house. 

The coach house could easily be another studio space or even a place for guests to crash, as it has a three-piece bathroom. 

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The garage. 

50 Amelia St. is, as the listing puts it, "a property unlike any other," which in real estate terms usually translates to a hefty price tag. But it is listed for a reasonable-ish $2,995,000

50 Amelia Street Toronto

The three-storey addition at the back of the house. 

However, for comparison, the average price of a house in Cabbagetown in 2024 is around $1.8 million

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
