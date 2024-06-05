Adorable Toronto home listed for only $600K after selling for $925K two years earlier

In 2022, this small but freshly renovated home in Toronto's East Danforth area sold for $925,000.

The owners had updated pretty much everything in 5 1/2 Luttrell Ave.

The roof was replaced, kitchen skylights were added, they got a heat pump and replaced the plumbing and main sewer line.

Now, just two years later, the home is back on the market but seemingly at a major loss.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. was just listed for only $599,000.

It was previously listed this year for $949,000 but was quickly removed and relisted at the new shockingly low price.

Which only means one thing: the sellers are hoping for a bidding war.

And honestly, they'll probably get it because this two-bedroom home is cute.

Right when you walk in, there's an enclosed sunlit porch featuring an exposed brick wall that adds character to the space.

The main floor has a bright living and dining room, separated by an open staircase, creating a seamless flow.

The functional and modern kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, white quartz countertops, and two skylights that flood the area with natural light.

Off the kitchen, sliding glass doors lead to a deck, a nice backyard and there's access to the laneway where you can park your car.

In fact, in terms of upgrades since 2022 the addition of landscaping and grass is pretty much it.

The second floor has two bedrooms and a modern three-piece bathroom.

The finished basement provides extra space for a guest bedroom or rec room, and there's laundry.

The home is definitely compact, being only 14 feet wide, but it's in a good location and isn't a complete fixer-upper.

In short, we won't be surprised when this semi-detached house goes for closer to its old asking price.