Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

Adorable Toronto home listed for only $600K after selling for $925K two years earlier

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
In 2022, this small but freshly renovated home in Toronto's East Danforth area sold for $925,000.

The owners had updated pretty much everything in 5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. 

The roof was replaced, kitchen skylights were added, they got a heat pump and replaced the plumbing and main sewer line.

The updated kitchen. 

Now, just two years later, the home is back on the market but seemingly at a major loss.

The living room. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. was just listed for only $599,000.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

One of two bedrooms. 

It was previously listed this year for $949,000 but was quickly removed and relisted at the new shockingly low price. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The dining area. 

Which only means one thing: the sellers are hoping for a bidding war. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

And honestly, they'll probably get it because this two-bedroom home is cute. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The enclosed front porch. 

Right when you walk in, there's an enclosed sunlit porch featuring an exposed brick wall that adds character to the space.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The main floor has a bright living and dining room, separated by an open staircase, creating a seamless flow.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with plenty of storage. 

The functional and modern kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, white quartz countertops, and two skylights that flood the area with natural light.

The walk-out to the backyard. 

Off the kitchen, sliding glass doors lead to a deck, a nice backyard and there's access to the laneway where you can park your car.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

In fact, in terms of upgrades since 2022 the addition of landscaping and grass is pretty much it. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

The second floor has two bedrooms and a modern three-piece bathroom.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The basement guest bedroom. 

The finished basement provides extra space for a guest bedroom or rec room, and there's laundry.

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The entrance. 

The home is definitely compact, being only 14 feet wide, but it's in a good location and isn't a complete fixer-upper. 

5 1/2 Luttrell Ave. Toronto

The access to the laneway. 

In short, we won't be surprised when this semi-detached house goes for closer to its old asking price. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
