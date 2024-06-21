This newly renovated Toronto duplex is shockingly only $800,000

Nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Junction Triangle, 312 Old Weston Rd. might just be the deal of the year.

First off, this semi-detached house is listed for just $799,000, in an area where semi-detached homes sell for anything between $870,000 and $1,725,000.

So, right off the jump, this is looking like a sweet deal.

Now, that's not to say that this house will go for the asking price. Let's be real, this is Toronto, and it will most certainly go for over asking.

But even still, 312 Old Weston Rd. has plenty to offer.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is actually a duplex.

The basement is a full separate one-bedroom rental unit with its own entrance, a full kitchen, bathroom and above-ground windows that allow the space to actually get some real natural light!

In other words, this is the dream for anyone looking to supplement their mortgage with some of that sweet, sweet rental income.

As for the upstairs part of the house, or the main dwelling, if you will, you'll find a cute renovated home.

In fact, they've done a lot to update the home – another major selling point.

They put in a new roof in 2018, and re-did the kitchen and main floor bathroom in the same year. The furnace and central air conditioning system were replaced in 2019, and they updated the upper windows in 2021.

On the main floor of the home, you will find new vinyl flooring and an open-concept layout.

The kitchen has a good amount of storage and a spacious island that has space for two bar stools.

There's also a washing machine in the kitchen, which is very European.

There's also an office space on the main floor that you could either keep as is or transform into a bedroom if you need the extra space.

Upstairs, there's a brand-new bathroom and two generously sized bedrooms.

The primary bedroom has lots of wardrobe space, while the second bedroom offers versatility for guests or as a cozy retreat.

As for outdoor space, there's a small but adorable backyard.

Location-wise, this home is also a winner. It's right smack in the middle of Toronto's trendy Junction Triangle, so TTC access, bike paths, and the UP Express are all there.

Not to mention the quirky shops, cozy cafes, and all the restaurants that are mere steps away.

While the home lacks any dedicated parking, it's just steps from the St. Clair streetcar.