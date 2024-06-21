Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

This newly renovated Toronto duplex is shockingly only $800,000

Nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant Junction Triangle, 312 Old Weston Rd. might just be the deal of the year. 

First off, this semi-detached house is listed for just $799,000, in an area where semi-detached homes sell for anything between $870,000 and $1,725,000.

So, right off the jump, this is looking like a sweet deal. 

Now, that's not to say that this house will go for the asking price. Let's be real, this is Toronto, and it will most certainly go for over asking. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The kitchen and living room. 

But even still, 312 Old Weston Rd. has plenty to offer. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The basement unit kitchen. 

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is actually a duplex. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The bedroom in the basement unit. 

The basement is a full separate one-bedroom rental unit with its own entrance, a full kitchen, bathroom and above-ground windows that allow the space to actually get some real natural light!

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The living room area in the lower unit. 

In other words, this is the dream for anyone looking to supplement their mortgage with some of that sweet, sweet rental income.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The office space on the main floor. 

As for the upstairs part of the house, or the main dwelling, if you will, you'll find a cute renovated home. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

A newly renovated bathroom. 

In fact, they've done a lot to update the home – another major selling point.

They put in a new roof in 2018, and re-did the kitchen and main floor bathroom in the same year. The furnace and central air conditioning system were replaced in 2019, and they updated the upper windows in 2021.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

On the main floor of the home, you will find new vinyl flooring and an open-concept layout. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has a good amount of storage and a spacious island that has space for two bar stools. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The renovated kitchen has tons of storage. 

There's also a washing machine in the kitchen, which is very European. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The office could also be another bedroom. 

There's also an office space on the main floor that you could either keep as is or transform into a bedroom if you need the extra space. 

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

Upstairs, there's a brand-new bathroom and two generously sized bedrooms.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has lots of wardrobe space, while the second bedroom offers versatility for guests or as a cozy retreat.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a small but adorable backyard.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Location-wise, this home is also a winner. It's right smack in the middle of Toronto's trendy Junction Triangle, so TTC access, bike paths, and the UP Express are all there.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

Another renovated bathroom. 

Not to mention the quirky shops, cozy cafes, and all the restaurants that are mere steps away.

312 Old Weston Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

While the home lacks any dedicated parking, it's just steps from the St. Clair streetcar.

Photos by

Vardy Media Inc.
