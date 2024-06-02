Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

$4.5 million Toronto home looks like it was built in Minecraft

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In 2019, 118 Haddington Ave. was a modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow that was sold "as is", pretty much only for land value. 

But just a few short years later, the bungalow has been transformed into a massive four-bedroom, six-bathroom luxury house that looks like it was inspired by Minecraft.

All the sharp angles and the very boxy build looks like a video game house come to life. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

But don't worry, the inside isn't pixelated, it is a real home.

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The dining room area.  

The main floor of 118 Haddington Ave. is open-concept with tall ceilings, big windows that let in tons of natural light and beautifully rich, wide-plank hardwood floors. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

The home is very modern and minimalist, with a muted colour palette that maintains a cohesive look throughout. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The family room, kitchen and breakfast area. 

The living room and dining room flow into the large open-plan kitchen and family room.

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

A Wolf stove and Miele coffee maker add to the luxury of the kitchen. 

The kitchen has high-end appliances, tons of storage as well as a pantry. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The home office. 

The home also features great craftsmanship with numerous built-ins – from bookcases to closets and even the home office desk is a bespoke built-in. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with huge wall-to-wall windows. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, each room comes with its own ensuite 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom suite is, of course, luxurious, with a large walk-in closet, a cozy gas fireplace and a huge ensuite bathroom. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The wet bar. 

The basement is where all the fun in the house happens, with a theatre room, a wet bar, and a large rec room. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a big outdoor pool and hot tub with a waterfall feature. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The patio gets plenty of sun. 

There's also a little cabana that could double as an outdoor bar for epic pool parties because it is almost the season for some pool parties. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

The basement rec room walks-out to the backyard. 

118 Haddington Ave. also boasts a heated driveway, an elevator and radiant flooring all through the basement. 

118 Haddington Ave. Toronto

An aerial view of the house. 

And the best part, it was just relisted for $4,495,000, down from $4,995,000.

Photos by

Artyom Gorbachevsky for VArt3D Media

Artyom Gorbachevsky for VArt3D Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

$4.5 million Toronto home looks like it was built in Minecraft

This $5 million Toronto home was designed by the same person who did Casa Loma

Toronto condo project goes into receivership leaving buyers in the dark

People looking to escape Toronto prices most likely to move to this cheap Ontario city

These Toronto condos have added an enormous maple leaf pattern to the skyline

Toronto's embattled 91-storey megatower to be sold for $1.2B amid financial woes

Here's how this 1906 Toronto house was transformed into a modern showpiece

Toronto building that doesn't even exist yet wins multiple design awards