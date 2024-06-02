$4.5 million Toronto home looks like it was built in Minecraft

In 2019, 118 Haddington Ave. was a modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow that was sold "as is", pretty much only for land value.

But just a few short years later, the bungalow has been transformed into a massive four-bedroom, six-bathroom luxury house that looks like it was inspired by Minecraft.

All the sharp angles and the very boxy build looks like a video game house come to life.

But don't worry, the inside isn't pixelated, it is a real home.

The main floor of 118 Haddington Ave. is open-concept with tall ceilings, big windows that let in tons of natural light and beautifully rich, wide-plank hardwood floors.

The home is very modern and minimalist, with a muted colour palette that maintains a cohesive look throughout.

The living room and dining room flow into the large open-plan kitchen and family room.

The kitchen has high-end appliances, tons of storage as well as a pantry.

The home also features great craftsmanship with numerous built-ins – from bookcases to closets and even the home office desk is a bespoke built-in.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, each room comes with its own ensuite

The primary bedroom suite is, of course, luxurious, with a large walk-in closet, a cozy gas fireplace and a huge ensuite bathroom.

The basement is where all the fun in the house happens, with a theatre room, a wet bar, and a large rec room.

As for outdoor space, there's a big outdoor pool and hot tub with a waterfall feature.

There's also a little cabana that could double as an outdoor bar for epic pool parties because it is almost the season for some pool parties.

118 Haddington Ave. also boasts a heated driveway, an elevator and radiant flooring all through the basement.

And the best part, it was just relisted for $4,495,000, down from $4,995,000.