City of Toronto aims to expropriate block of storefronts for transit project

Seizing property for development purposes may feel more like a Premier Doug Ford move, but the City of Toronto is now looking to use the ole' expropriation tool for a subway project at Bloor and Spadina that will mean the loss of a few (mostly vacant) retail storefronts.

City Council adopted a motion on Wednesday to "continue negotiations" to acquire certain "property interests" at the addresses of 320-326 Bloor Street West in order to extend the Spadina streetcar platform at the station below.

As the motion states, the expansion is necessary so that two streetcars can drop off and pick up passengers simultaneously at the stop, in line with the Line 2 Capacity Enhancement Program to alleviate congestion and improve service.

There is an expropriation lodged for 320-326 Bloor West to support a platform extension project. — Mark Dowling (@mark_dowling) May 2, 2024

Stage one of the application for expropriation approval started with a report in April, and with council now having adopted the proposed recommendations, owners at the above addresses will be served notices of application for approval to expropriate.

"Before the City could take possession of the expropriated properties, offers of compensation based on appraisal reports must be served on each registered owner... City Council authority is requested to initiate expropriation proceedings," the report reads.

"The property is a commercial building located at Spadina Road and Bloor Street West. The TTC requires a temporary easement for two years with a further one year option to extend for access to the property and a permanent subsurface easement to extend the platform."

Developer First Capital is also looking to construct a 37-storey mixed-use condo tower on the site — at the addresses of 320-332 Bloor St. W.

While a JJ Elite Spa looks to still be operating out of 322 Bloor Street West and a Wine Rack at 320 Bloor Street West, a Second Cup, Pizza Pizza, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar and Noah's Natural Foods that were once on the stretch are all listed as permanently closed.