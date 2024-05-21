People opposing Ontario condo because they're afraid it'll add to traffic at local Tim Hortons

While developers seem to be in a never-ending frenzy of building more condo towers as quickly as possible in and around Toronto, residents of some neighbourhoods have resisted certain projects because of their lack of affordability, their incongruous height, or the fact that they might destroy a street's "character," among other reasons.

But, the latest wave of opposition to a new housing complex in the GTA may have some of the strangest reasoning yet.

Groups raising alarm bells about a condo slated for Newmarket, Ontario — some 45 minutes north of Toronto — are expressing fears not just about what the nine-storey building would mean for nearby residents but also for a local Tim Hortons restaurant, of all things.

The project, which would add 216 new homes to the town's Davis Drive thoroughfare between Yonge Street and Highway 404, is being criticized for the amount of traffic it will bring to the community — which is apparently especially concerning for those who frequent the Tim Hortons next door.

Per YorkRegion.com, land planners are expressing fears that those heading to the Timmies will "experience delays when trying to exit... as cars will back up on Longford to make a left turn on to Davis Drive," which could "adversely affect [the] business if customers deem it too time consuming and frustrating to visit the site."

In a communication to the Town, planners representing the land owner next door at 191 Davis also cited the possibility that people visiting the condo would misuse the Tim Hortons parking lot and further impact business, as the development has 33 visitor parking spaces (which apparently is not a lot to suburbanites).

Many on socials are finding the grumblings pretty hilarious amid a housing crisis in the region, writing things like "someone throw these NIMbits in the trash" and "wait, adding residents (a.k.a. customers) is a bad thing?"

Others noted that many of the Tim Hortons locations in their area have perpetual lineups, which doesn't seem to deter anyone from visiting the chain regularly.