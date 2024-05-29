Huge four-tower condo development to reshape major Toronto intersection

North York's ongoing vertical expansion along a narrow strip hugging Yonge Street is set to intensify in the coming years, all thanks to a new northerly subway extension, and plans are already in the works to pack in new density north of the current terminus at Finch Station.

Developer Times Group Corporation has resubmitted its plan to redevelop a former Toronto Hydro office building and surrounding lands located midway between Finch and Cummer avenues with an enormous new community of tall towers housing condos, retail space and a new community centre.

The current proposal for 5800 Yonge Street — an update to an application filed years earlier — calls for a group of four Wallman Architects-designed towers with heights as tall as 54 storeys.

When first proposed in early 2020, the initial plan sought four towers ranging from 37 to 44 storeys in height. However, the entire plan has since been supersized in the most recent application tabled in 2024, which now calls for towers of 54, 52, 48 and 46 storeys.

This increase adds up to a combined 200 levels of residential density. A total of 48 levels, dispersed across the four towers, have been added to the proposal since first tabled years earlier.

Additional plans filed in early 2024 show off renderings of a two-storey City-run childcare facility that would be built as part of the community.

These residential and community blocks will be divided by two streets, including a new east-west public road as well as an extension of the existing Beecroft Road that currently parallels Yonge Street south of Finch.

The developer intends to construct the project in phases, starting with a new east-west public road carving through the site as early as the third quarter of 2024.

The first building constructed on the site would be the childcare centre during the second phase of the project, expected in mid-to-late 2025. The first residential buildings would follow on the western half of the site in late 2025 as phase 3.

The fourth phase would see Beecroft Road extended in a City of Toronto-managed project in 2026-2027, while the fifth and final phase would see the eastern portion of the site developed with additional residential buildings in late 2026.

This is just one of many developments planned for areas north of Finch.

New proposals line the blocks of Yonge along the province's planned Yonge North Subway Extension project, which will add up to seven new subway stations to the Line 1 Yonge-University north of the current northeast terminus at Finch.