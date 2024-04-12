Real Estate
Toronto TikToker doesn't want to be 'privileged piece of s**t' but is being called just that

A Toronto TikToker is facing backlash over a video tour of a home after making controversial comments about not wanting to live next to supportive housing.

A video posted by TikToker Meghan Wainwright, who goes by @theblondeinpink on the platform, has gone viral since being reposted to X, with viewers slamming the creator for comments about a home she decided not to purchase due to an apparent fear of the house's surroundings.

In the video, which has since been deleted from TikTok but has garnered over two million views and climbing in its repost to X, Wainwright explains why she passed on this seemingly perfect house in the Dovercourt and Dundas area.

"This house is right across the street from a housing complex for housing-insecure people who are going through transitional phases," explained Wainwright in the video.

Wainwright makes a point of clarifying that she is very much in favour of transitional housing, before acknowledging, "I feel like a privileged piece of shit for saying this, but I just don't want to live next to that."

Unfortunately for Wainwright, the vast majority are calling her out as exactly that in hundreds of comments and quotes of the now-viral post.

The video has been met with harsh criticism on social media, with several X users speaking out against the logic of balking at a home purchase because the neighbours aren't all as wealthy as you.

One user commented, "ugh, the $1.3M house that this woman is talking about is at the notably undangerous corner of Dundas and Dovercourt," adding, "if you're that worried about being around the undesirables, take your $1.3M and go live in a gated community in Vaughan and leave the rest of us out of it."

Another user said the home is "literally a stone's throw from some of the most expensive restaurants in the city, a YMCA, a pizza shop that consistently has a lineup around the block and a police station lol."

Other locals chimed in, like one who said, "That's my neighbourhood! It's awesome. It will be even better if this lady doesn't move here!"

blogTO has reached out to Meghan Wainwright via email seeking further comment on the backlash.

Lead photo by

@theblondeinpink/TikTok
