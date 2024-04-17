Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
ontario rent increase

These landlords filed the most applications for rent increases in Ontario

Newly released data from Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) shows that 20 corporate landlords filed the majority of applications to raise rents above provincial guidelines throughout most of 2022, according to a new report from CBC News.

The data reveals that the group of corporate landlords filed over 50 per cent of the 470 applications for above guideline rent increases (AGIs), with five companies — namely Starlight Investments, Realstar Corporation, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCIMC), Homestead Land Holdings Limited, and Hazelview Properties — filing over a quarter of the applications. 

According to the CBC analysis, Starlight Investments, which oversees 54,000 residential units across the country, filed a staggering 46 applications, which could affect approximately 6,000 units.  

Reactions to the report were mixed, with some not being too surprised by the discovery while others called out the corporate landlords for being "greedy." 

The report included each AGI filed to the LTB between January and August 2022 and was obtained through an access to information request, which was originally shared by the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN)

Each year, the Ontario government announces the province's rent increase guideline for the following year. The rent increase guideline in Ontario for 2024 is 2.5 per cent. 

However, under the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006, a landlord can apply to the LTB for a rent increase that is above the guideline for three reasons. 

One, the landlord's cost for municipal taxes and charges have increased by an "extraordinary" amount, two, the landlord did extraordinary or significant renovations, repairs, replacements, or new additions to the building or to individual units. 

Or three, the landlord's cost for security services increased, or the landlord began providing security services for the first time. 

All rental units built after Nov. 15, 2018, are not subject to provincial rent control. 

In separate statements to CBC News, the companies named in the report "emphasized their commitments to their tenants," and said that they only file AGIs for essential projects, including balcony and building repairs. 

Three of the corporate landlords, namely Starlight, Realstar, and Hazelview, told CBC News that they only file AGIs for "allowable expenses" under the province's Residential Tenancies Act. 

Lead photo by

Starlight Investments
