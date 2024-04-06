This tiny Toronto house is going for almost $2 million because it's surrounded by mansions

In the sought-after Toronto community of Armour Heights, you'll find this quaint three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that looks comically small next to its behemoth-sized neighbours.

And given that, you might balk at its listing price of $1,845,000.

It is worth noting that this is a reduced price, as it was previously listed for $1,949,500 in 2022 but didn't sell.

But 80 Bideford Ave. defies its size with an impressive 44 feet of premium frontage.

Nestled among multi-million dollar homes, this house is a golden opportunity.

With approved plans and permits for a 4,400-square-foot above-grade residence, this property offers the chance to realize your ideal home in a neighbourhood where luxury knows no bounds.

There are no interior shots of this house as it is being sold "as is, where is," but all you need to do is imagine the possibilities.

You could have spacious living areas, elegant finishes, and a design that reflects your style and vision.

Or you could gut reno this house and add a substantial addition as this lot has a generous 144 feet of depth.

Also, previous listings show original hardwood floors and a cute fireplace inside, so you never know what there is to work with.

You also can't beat the location of this property.

It's mere minutes away from schools, tennis courts, parks, trails, transit, shopping, and restaurants.

And when you consider the average price of a house in this area is over $2 million, plus they've been trying to sell this house since 2022, you really do have an advantage as a buyer.