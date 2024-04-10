Real Estate
77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

This $6M Toronto home with a stunning solarium is a plant parent's dream

Whether you got into house plants during the pandemic or have been a long-time plant parent, caring for your flora is a big job.

It's not just about regular watering schedules; the kind of light your home gets is essential, too.

So, when you're looking for a place to call home, you want to ensure your leafy babies get the best environment possible. 77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The view from the front door. 

And this perfect oasis in the heart of South Forest Hill is a plant lover's dream home. 

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

Originally built in 1914 by renowned architect Eden Smith, 77 Forest Hill Rd. was created to be a light-filled space that is ideal for raising a family, showcasing art, and entertaining guests.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

A sitting room. 

The home is beautifully maintained both on the exterior and interior, and there is a clear sense of pride of ownership.77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Situated on a generous 58-foot by 185-foot lot, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, providing ample room for relaxation, entertainment, and plants.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

A sitting room off the kitchen.

The stately principal rooms feature high ceilings throughout, creating an airy and spacious feel.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The living room fireplace. 

Step into the large formal living room, perfect for hosting guests or simply unwinding after a long day.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

The grand dining room offers direct access to the kitchen and glass solarium, creating a seamless flow for indoor-outdoor living.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The solarium. 

And that solarium is the perfect greenhouse for all your tropical plants!

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The large backyard. 

And for those with a green thumb who want to try their hand at outdoor plants, the backyard is a true paradise waiting to be transformed into a resort-style oasis. Imagine spending your evenings surrounded by lush greenery!

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

One of five bathrooms. 

And, of course, it's not all about the foliage. The home really is immaculate. 

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The solarium from outside. 

Inside, the home features a side entrance with an oversized mudroom, ideal for keeping your home organized and clutter-free.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary suite. 

The primary retreat is a true sanctuary, complete with a sitting area, fireplace, and terrace overlooking the gardens.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The library. 

With its wood-burning fireplace, the library provides a cozy spot to curl up with a good book on a chilly evening.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, perfect for whipping up delicious meals for family and friends.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The sauna. 

After a long day, unwind in the finished basement, which features a sauna and shower, providing the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.

77 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The back patio. 

77 Forest Hill Rd. is listed for $5,900,000, down from last years listing price of $7,295,000.

Photos by

Stallone Media
