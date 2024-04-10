This $6M Toronto home with a stunning solarium is a plant parent's dream

Whether you got into house plants during the pandemic or have been a long-time plant parent, caring for your flora is a big job.

It's not just about regular watering schedules; the kind of light your home gets is essential, too.

So, when you're looking for a place to call home, you want to ensure your leafy babies get the best environment possible.

And this perfect oasis in the heart of South Forest Hill is a plant lover's dream home.

Originally built in 1914 by renowned architect Eden Smith, 77 Forest Hill Rd. was created to be a light-filled space that is ideal for raising a family, showcasing art, and entertaining guests.

The home is beautifully maintained both on the exterior and interior, and there is a clear sense of pride of ownership.

Situated on a generous 58-foot by 185-foot lot, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, providing ample room for relaxation, entertainment, and plants.

The stately principal rooms feature high ceilings throughout, creating an airy and spacious feel.

Step into the large formal living room, perfect for hosting guests or simply unwinding after a long day.

The grand dining room offers direct access to the kitchen and glass solarium, creating a seamless flow for indoor-outdoor living.

And that solarium is the perfect greenhouse for all your tropical plants!

And for those with a green thumb who want to try their hand at outdoor plants, the backyard is a true paradise waiting to be transformed into a resort-style oasis. Imagine spending your evenings surrounded by lush greenery!

And, of course, it's not all about the foliage. The home really is immaculate.

Inside, the home features a side entrance with an oversized mudroom, ideal for keeping your home organized and clutter-free.

The primary retreat is a true sanctuary, complete with a sitting area, fireplace, and terrace overlooking the gardens.

With its wood-burning fireplace, the library provides a cozy spot to curl up with a good book on a chilly evening.

The chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, perfect for whipping up delicious meals for family and friends.

After a long day, unwind in the finished basement, which features a sauna and shower, providing the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.

77 Forest Hill Rd. is listed for $5,900,000, down from last years listing price of $7,295,000.