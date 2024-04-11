Real Estate
71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

This stunning $5 million Toronto townhome gives off London vibes

This small three-bedroom home in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood could double as a townhouse in Mayfair, but lucky for you, you don't need to paddle across the pond to get the same vibes. 

But it definitely didn't start off as a London-inspired townhouse. 

"When I sold it to my client, it was a triplex," listing agent Leeanne Weld shared with blogTO. 71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

A view into the kitchen from the front entrance. 

The current owner has since converted it back to a single-family home but maintained a basement apartment with two separate entrances.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

"The whole house was absolutely taken back to the studs and now offers new systems including two heating and cooling systems, new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, lighting, an entirely new staircase, windows, doors, skylights, a newly built garage, professional landscaping front and back."

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

A bedroom that walks out to the rooftop patio. 

Even though this was a complete gut job, the home didn't lose charm or character. 

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The elegant staircase. 

"It has a London townhouse-inspired feel," said Weld. 

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

You'll notice the nods to British architecture and interior design throughout, with the double-hung windows, the red brick, and the fireplaces. 

71 Macpherson Ave. Toronto

The powder room tucked into a little corner. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by a meticulously redesigned layout that offers lovely flow and maximizes the useable space.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

"It is not a big house, but it is a very thoughtfully designed house, and it's all about the efficient use of space," said Weld. 

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The main floor. 

The main floor features a living room adorned with the first of two fireplaces, a dining room perfect for entertaining, and a powder room for guests.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

 The kitchen nods to British country kitchens, but don't worry — you don't have to cook only British food.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

Plus, with a walkout to the back patio and gardens, this space is as practical as it is beautiful.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, the second floor boasts the primary suite, complete with a five-piece ensuite washroom and a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The library. 

A cozy library with a gas fireplace and laundry facilities complete this level, offering convenience and luxury at every turn.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom. 

On the third floor, you'll find two additional bedrooms, each offering unique views and ample space.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

"[The home is] bathed in natural sunlight and has terrific city views from the upper floor/sundeck," added Weld.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The living room in the basement apartment. 

Even though this is no longer a triplex, it is nice that there's a basement apartment. Whether for guests or as a potential income suite, this space adds incredible value and versatility to the home.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The backyard and the garage. 

There's also a two-car garage, tall enough to accommodate a lift, and features a green roof, small gym, and an abundance of storage, offering both convenience and eco-friendly living.

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

The kitchen in the basement apartment. 

Location-wise, this home is in a premium spot. 71 Macpherson Ave. is just a short walk to Yonge Street's most popular shops and restaurants, and transit is also exceptionally convenient.

71 Macpherson Ave. Toronto

The bedroom in the basement unit. 

"It truly has it all on a smaller scale," said Weld. 

71 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

An aerial view of the house. 

71 Macpherson Ave. is listed for $4,994,000.

Photos by

Alex Rothe
