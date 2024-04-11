This stunning $5 million Toronto townhome gives off London vibes

This small three-bedroom home in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood could double as a townhouse in Mayfair, but lucky for you, you don't need to paddle across the pond to get the same vibes.

But it definitely didn't start off as a London-inspired townhouse.

"When I sold it to my client, it was a triplex," listing agent Leeanne Weld shared with blogTO.

The current owner has since converted it back to a single-family home but maintained a basement apartment with two separate entrances.

"The whole house was absolutely taken back to the studs and now offers new systems including two heating and cooling systems, new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, lighting, an entirely new staircase, windows, doors, skylights, a newly built garage, professional landscaping front and back."

Even though this was a complete gut job, the home didn't lose charm or character.

"It has a London townhouse-inspired feel," said Weld.

You'll notice the nods to British architecture and interior design throughout, with the double-hung windows, the red brick, and the fireplaces.

As you step inside, you're greeted by a meticulously redesigned layout that offers lovely flow and maximizes the useable space.

"It is not a big house, but it is a very thoughtfully designed house, and it's all about the efficient use of space," said Weld.

The main floor features a living room adorned with the first of two fireplaces, a dining room perfect for entertaining, and a powder room for guests.

The kitchen nods to British country kitchens, but don't worry — you don't have to cook only British food.

Plus, with a walkout to the back patio and gardens, this space is as practical as it is beautiful.

Upstairs, the second floor boasts the primary suite, complete with a five-piece ensuite washroom and a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

A cozy library with a gas fireplace and laundry facilities complete this level, offering convenience and luxury at every turn.

On the third floor, you'll find two additional bedrooms, each offering unique views and ample space.

"[The home is] bathed in natural sunlight and has terrific city views from the upper floor/sundeck," added Weld.

Even though this is no longer a triplex, it is nice that there's a basement apartment. Whether for guests or as a potential income suite, this space adds incredible value and versatility to the home.

There's also a two-car garage, tall enough to accommodate a lift, and features a green roof, small gym, and an abundance of storage, offering both convenience and eco-friendly living.

Location-wise, this home is in a premium spot. 71 Macpherson Ave. is just a short walk to Yonge Street's most popular shops and restaurants, and transit is also exceptionally convenient.

"It truly has it all on a smaller scale," said Weld.

71 Macpherson Ave. is listed for $4,994,000.