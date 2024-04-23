This $6.5 million Toronto home with a backyard oasis is picture perfect

Nestled within Toronto's prestigious Lincoln Woods neighbourhood, this exquisite Georgian-style manor is just staggeringly pretty.

Crafted by the renowned T. Gornik Build/Design, this four-bedroom and seven-bathroom home is a testament to refined elegance and craftsmanship.

As you step through the grand entrance, you are greeted by a spacious foyer with high ceilings, custom wainscotting, marble floors, and a grand staircase.

The home is remarkably filled with charm and character despite being a relatively new build.

There are little touches, like the built-in bench next to the front door, that make this home so thoughtful and likeable.

Next to the foyer you have the formal living room and dining room.

They're filled with natural light and feature a gas fireplace, built-in China cabinet, and hardwood floors.

It's all, of course, complemented by an ample butler's pantry.

Venturing through the grand hall, a private personal office awaits.

It's stunning, with coffered ceilings, panelled millwork, and French doors opening to the backyard.

The kitchen is dreamy, boasting Calcutta marble countertops, a wine cellar, gas stovetop, dual wall ovens, and custom built-ins.

Alongside the kitchen is a breakfast room with access to outdoor entertaining areas, making it great for hosting gatherings of any size.

The family room is cozy with wood beam coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a straight-shot view of the pool and children's play area, so it's the perfect space to keep an eye on the kids while you watch Netflix.

Upstairs, the primary suite exudes luxury, featuring a dressing room and spa-like ensuite bathroom.

There are three additional generously sized bedrooms, each with personal ensuite bathrooms.

In the basement you have a media/theatre room, equipped with a projector, screen, surround sound, and custom bar with a beer dispenser, alongside a temperature-controlled glass wine cellar, offering endless entertainment possibilities.

And the outside is almost as good as the inside.

Outside, the breathtaking yard beckons with a saltwater pool, a cabana with guest amenities, outdoor shower, a bar with a TV, a gated play area, and a separate outdoor kitchen with a pergola, built-in BBQ + gas range, wine fridge, and double-sided gas fireplace.

Seriously, this house has everything you could ever want and more.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. is listed for $6,449,000. And if you're not sure if you want to purchase it just yet, you could also for rent at $20K a month.