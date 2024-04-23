Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

This $6.5 million Toronto home with a backyard oasis is picture perfect

Nestled within Toronto's prestigious Lincoln Woods neighbourhood, this exquisite Georgian-style manor is just staggeringly pretty.

Crafted by the renowned T. Gornik Build/Design, this four-bedroom and seven-bathroom home is a testament to refined elegance and craftsmanship.

As you step through the grand entrance, you are greeted by a spacious foyer with high ceilings, custom wainscotting, marble floors, and a grand staircase.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

The home is remarkably filled with charm and character despite being a relatively new build. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The foyer with a view into the dining room. 

There are little touches, like the built-in bench next to the front door, that make this home so thoughtful and likeable. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

There's plenty of natural light as the house is west-facing. 

Next to the foyer you have the formal living room and dining room.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The dining room with the built-in cabinet. 

They're filled with natural light and feature a gas fireplace, built-in China cabinet, and hardwood floors.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The butler's pantry. 

It's all, of course, complemented by an ample butler's pantry.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The foyer. 

Venturing through the grand hall, a private personal office awaits. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The home office. 

It's stunning, with coffered ceilings, panelled millwork, and French doors opening to the backyard.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is dreamy, boasting Calcutta marble countertops, a wine cellar, gas stovetop, dual wall ovens, and custom built-ins.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The breakfast area. 

Alongside the kitchen is a breakfast room with access to outdoor entertaining areas, making it great for hosting gatherings of any size.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The family room. 

The family room is cozy with wood beam coffered ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a straight-shot view of the pool and children's play area, so it's the perfect space to keep an eye on the kids while you watch Netflix.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom with built-in storage. 

Upstairs, the primary suite exudes luxury, featuring a dressing room and spa-like ensuite bathroom.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

Another bedroom with custom built-in wardrobes. 

There are three additional generously sized bedrooms, each with personal ensuite bathrooms.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The basement bar. 

In the basement you have a media/theatre room, equipped with a projector, screen, surround sound, and custom bar with a beer dispenser, alongside a temperature-controlled glass wine cellar, offering endless entertainment possibilities.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The home theatre. 

And the outside is almost as good as the inside. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The backyard poo with cabana and a play area. 

Outside, the breathtaking yard beckons with a saltwater pool, a cabana with guest amenities, outdoor shower, a bar with a TV, a gated play area, and a separate outdoor kitchen with a pergola, built-in BBQ + gas range, wine fridge, and double-sided gas fireplace.

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Seriously, this house has everything you could ever want and more. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

12 Darlingbrook Cres. is listed for $6,449,000. And if you're not sure if you want to purchase it just yet, you could also for rent at $20K a month.

Photos by

Mshati Productions Inc.
