This adorable Toronto house is a rare find for under $500K

Right in the heart of Toronto's Fairbanks neighbourhood is a semi-detached home that might just be too good to be true.

From the moment you step inside, you'll be shocked at how cute and charming this home is for the price point.

Listed for $499,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom is one of the cheapest homes on the market right now.

But it surprisingly doesn't look like a neglected shack, which is what we're used to seeing when it comes to homes under $1 million in the GTA.

As you enter 190 Ennerdale Rd., you're greeted by an open-concept design, featuring original hardwood flooring and trim, doors, stained glass windows, and a very cute arch between the dining and living space.

The living space seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is spacious enough to have a table in it.

Sure, the tile is definitely retro, but in a good way, and the appliances are at least modern.

Upstairs, are the two generously sized bedrooms.

There's also a bathroom upstairs, which might need some updating since it doesn't really have a shower... just a shower attachment.

The basement isn't finished, but there is a detached garage, and as for outdoor space, there's a quaint backyard with a cherry tree.

But the appeal of this home doesn't stop there.

Its prime location offers the convenience of being close to an array of amenities like shops, restaurants, schools, parks, and transit options, including the upcoming Eglington LRT.

And when semi-detached homes go in this area from anywhere between $585,000 and $1.6 million, you know this little gem isn't going to last long.

We also wouldn't be surprised if it goes for well above asking.