Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

This adorable Toronto house is a rare find for under $500K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Right in the heart of Toronto's Fairbanks neighbourhood is a semi-detached home that might just be too good to be true.

From the moment you step inside, you'll be shocked at how cute and charming this home is for the price point.

Listed for $499,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom is one of the cheapest homes on the market right now. 190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The dining room. 

But it surprisingly doesn't look like a neglected shack, which is what we're used to seeing when it comes to homes under $1 million in the GTA. 190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The front entrance. 

As you enter 190 Ennerdale Rd., you're greeted by an open-concept design, featuring original hardwood flooring and trim, doors, stained glass windows, and a very cute arch between the dining and living space.

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

The living space seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is spacious enough to have a table in it.

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

Sure, the tile is definitely retro, but in a good way, and the appliances are at least modern. 

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, are the two generously sized bedrooms. 

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

There's also a bathroom upstairs, which might need some updating since it doesn't really have a shower... just a shower attachment.

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The backyard and garage. 

The basement isn't finished, but there is a detached garage, and as for outdoor space, there's a quaint backyard with a cherry tree. 

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The front porch. 

But the appeal of this home doesn't stop there.

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The living room. 

Its prime location offers the convenience of being close to an array of amenities like shops, restaurants, schools, parks, and transit options, including the upcoming Eglington LRT. 

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The second bedroom. 

And when semi-detached homes go in this area from anywhere between $585,000 and $1.6 million, you know this little gem isn't going to last long. 

190 Ennerdale Road Toronto

The back of the house. 

We also wouldn't be surprised if it goes for well above asking. 

Photos by

Property Vision
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This adorable Toronto house is a rare find for under $500K

Not everyone is thrilled with the design plans for Toronto's new island neighbourhood

Enormous condo tower proposed to rise 65 storeys above popular Toronto park

House in Vaughan sold at massive $800k loss after sitting on market for over 200 days

Ontario landlord posts ad charging $500 for tent space in private encampment

This small Toronto bungalow costs $13.5M because of its prestigious location

People want Toronto to force Rogers off its land and build homes instead

This is the first time in 50 years this Toronto multiplex has been on the market